The public has let you know how very much we oppose whiskey warehousing in Peaks Mills. We have experienced a process that lurches in contorted, confusing, and frankly embarrassing ways as Buffalo Trace (BT) and local government seem to be working to achieve their desired outcome regardless of what the public wants.
We have felt that our input is inconvenient to our own government. Our participation in the public process has been so robust and informed that Buffalo Trace has changed course at least three times in its effort to warehouse Peaks Mill.
• BT drops its effort to seek a zoning change to Industrial for the Peaks Mill land it wants. Instead, it decides to rewrite the zoning code itself so that whiskey warehousing could be allowed in any areas zoned Agricultural or Rural Residential. Such a text amendment would require only a conditional use permit, thus avoiding the statutory mandates to conduct environmental and traffic studies and to involve the public.
• At the May 26 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Update Committee, BT and the commissioners hear from Protect Peaks Mill attorney Randy Strobo that a text amendment must originate from local government itself, not from third parties such as BT. At this meeting, the public speaks for hours and submits letters to inform the commissioners of the dangers of situating whiskey warehouses in an ecologically sensitive wetland and karst area adjacent to Peaks Mill Elementary and Arnold Ridge subdivision. BT then scrambles to legitimize its text amendment. The Fiscal Court suddenly has a resolution on its agenda directing the P&Z to approve a whiskey warehousing text amendment. Confusion ensues because the P&Z Update Committee is already considering the matter. The magistrates vote down this resolution.
• At the July meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) under the new business on the agenda, Commissioner Tim Luscher makes a motion to request that the city staff write a text amendment allowing whiskey warehousing on Agricultural zoned land in the city. (Wilson’s Nursery sits on the only Agricultural zoned land in the city.) Although the commission is aware of the intense public interest in this topic, it proceeds, adjusting the motion to request that county staff also write a text amendment regarding whiskey warehousing on agricultural land. Given that the magistrates recently voted down a resolution to this effect, the commissioners appear to undermine elected officials. Furthermore, the commission classifies bourbon as a farm product, which the comprehensive plan does not support. Staff assures the commission that it is not really making a decision on the matter but rather requesting a proposal. The commission votes unanimously to direct these text amendments to be written, using the definition offered to them by Luscher. BT attorney Charlie Jones, who, unlike the public, is present, withdraws the original text amendment request from BT so that the new local government-generated text amendment can go forward.
To the public, it appears that local government is enabling industry at the expense of transparency and the public will. The county magistrates do vote down a resolution for warehousing, but staff convinces P&Z to allow it to write a text amendment for warehousing anyway. Instead of sending the text amendments to the zoning update committee as it had for the first text amendment application, the commission throws two newly written text amendments (one from the city and one from the county) to a public hearing on Aug. 11 with very little time for anyone to prepare. The text amendments would result in sweeping land use changes for our county. We should not rush into this decision!
Unless the city annexes Peaks Mill, a city text amendment allowing whiskey warehousing is ridiculous given that there is no city land available. The commissioners who vote for the city text amendment are in fact casting a vote to annex Peaks Mill.
Meanwhile, the comprehensive plan revision is underway. It will create a document that reflects the community’s vision of itself and its place in the future. The proposed text amendments are out of place and out of line: Changes in the zoning code that upend current land use undermine the comprehensive plan process. Comprehensive change can wait for the comprehensive plan.
In addition, the state legislature’s Bourbon Task Force is meeting to find ways to lift the barrel tax off industry. If the local back-bending to accommodate BT is to secure this tax money, then we may be left bent and warehoused but uncompensated.
The public feels thrown under a BT bus that seems to have been given the green light by local government. The brave magistrates who vote to stop the careening bus are ignored as much as the public. None of the public comment in front of the zoning update committee matters. It is trashed. We, the public, feel disrespected and deceived. The planning and zoning process meant to serve our community is contorted for the sake of one industry while jeopardizing residents’ livelihoods and the future of our community.
Trina Peiffer is a farmer, a poet, and the president of the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be emailed at trina.peiffer@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.