The public has let you know how very much we oppose whiskey warehousing in Peaks Mills. We have experienced a process that lurches in contorted, confusing, and frankly embarrassing ways as Buffalo Trace (BT) and local government seem to be working to achieve their desired outcome regardless of what the public wants. 

We have felt that our input is inconvenient to our own government. Our participation in the public process has been so robust and informed that Buffalo Trace has changed course at least three times in its effort to warehouse Peaks Mill.  

Trina Peiffer

