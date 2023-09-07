Think of a 12- or 13-year-old little girl you know. Picture her in your mind. Think about what she likes to do, what her favorite color is, what subjects she likes at school, and what she struggles with. 

Now imagine her with a baby in her arms. Her baby, fathered by the man who raped her in her own front yard and who has never faced the consequences of his crime nor its aftermath.

Angela Cooper

