It is that time of year again. The time when we honor all of the graduates of Franklin County Schools. Each year, students from Franklin County High School and Western Hills High School walk across the stage, shake my hand, and collect that most precious piece of paper that they have worked to attain for 13 years — their diploma. The diploma that will open countless doors for them as they step out into the world to make their own way. Whether they are entering the military, the workforce or attending college, their diploma signifies a completion of their schooling and the beginning of the rest of their lives.
Each year, we honor our graduating seniors in recognition of this significant accomplishment. This year, though, really requires us to reflect on the challenges the Class of 2021 faced and shine a special light on these students. Our graduating seniors faced a year like no other, with virtual learning becoming a norm for a majority of the year. They had to “learn how to learn” differently, interacting with their teachers and fellow students via Google Classroom and other online systems. While not optimal, our students and staff alike adapted quickly to this new environment. In fact, many of them thrived in the virtual school world, showing all of us that this new way of teaching and learning provided avenues we didn’t know existed until now.
When our students were able to return to in-person instruction, they were met with mask mandates, temperature checks, one-way hallways, socially distanced classrooms, cafeterias, and hallways, and other precautions to protect their safety. They dealt with illness and quarantines, and numerous disruptions to the learning environment brought about by them. They had to adapt to a different way of interacting with their fellow classmates, different ways of eating lunch, and even different food choices brought about by the pandemic.
But through it all, they persevered. They adapted. They overcame. They showed an incredible flexibility that enabled them to still experience many of the traditions that mark the senior year experience. Our students and staff worked collaboratively to plan and carry out a prom for each high school. Each prom was unique, beautiful, and special, with all kudos to the students, staff, and families who came together to make them happen. Each high school had a wonderful baccalaureate service for their graduating seniors, again planned by the students, staff, and families.
And this week, in-person graduation ceremonies are taking place across the district. For students graduating from the Academy, graduation is planned for Thursday at 10 a.m. at Bradford Hall at Kentucky State University (shoutout to KSU for allowing this ceremony to happen at your wonderful facility!). For students graduating from William Cofield High School, graduation is planned for Thursday at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium at Franklin County High School. For students graduating from Franklin County High School, graduation is planned for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park. And for students graduating from Western Hills High School, graduation is planned for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park. Please join me in congratulating and thanking our graduating seniors for their incredible grit and flexibility in adapting to this different year!
And while we are on the subject of giving thanks, we would be remiss to not give thanks to all of the parents, community members, administrators, teachers, and staff members who have contributed their time, effort, and resources in making the best of a challenging situation for our students. And thank you also for helping our students all along the way of this journey. Your efforts in teaching, leading, assisting, counseling, and providing support for our students are easily seen in the wonderful young men and women they have become.
And lastly, we would like to say thank you to our students. Thank you for learning, growing, and leading. Thanks for the hard work you all put in to make this day a reality. Thank you for respecting your parents and family members, teachers, school leaders, fellow classmates and yourselves. Thanks for bringing joy and smiles to our faces on a daily basis. And thank you for being you. We are proud to have played a role in helping you reach this wonderful day! Congratulations, Class of 2021!
Mark Kopp is superintendent of Franklin County Schools. He can be reached at mark.kopp@franklin.kyschools.us
