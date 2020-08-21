In just months, the COVID-19 pandemic has destroyed a decade of progress in the fight to end hunger in Kentucky. Kentuckians are facing challenges to keep nourishing food on the table unlike anything we have seen for a generation or more.
The sharp increase in number of households with children facing hunger — some research is showing it is now more than 1 in 4 — demonstrates that many families were one lost job or serious illness away from hunger.
The food banks in the Feeding Kentucky network have been working overtime since mid-March to help meet the need for emergency food assistance among Kentuckians. The network distributed 79 million meals from July 2019–June 2020, which is an increase of more than 9 million pounds of food over the previous year.
That increase was possible thanks in part to thousands of generous individual Kentucky donors as well as partners such as the Kentucky General Assembly, Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Kentucky Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America, the Novak Family Foundation and WellCare of Kentucky.
But food banks can’t do it alone. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the nation’s first line of defense against hunger; for every one meal provided by a food bank, SNAP provides nine.
Families of school children should know about the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program. It helps households with eligible children who missed school meals during the initial months of the pandemic by providing a benefits card that families can use to buy food.
Any student who received free or reduced price meals at school prior to COVID-related school closures is eligible; there is no income limit to participate in the program. Benefits should have been added automatically for families with an EBT card. Families without a current EBT card need to apply at benefind.ky.gov. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.
It is unacceptable that Congress adjourned for the August recess without extending the P-EBT program beyond the March-May time period. That means the eligible children at schools with online-only classes this fall term will miss out on these benefits. P-EBT must be extended.
Congress must also increase SNAP benefits by 15% and keep the boost in place throughout the economic downturn resulting from the pandemic. Too many Kentuckians are having to make the agonizing choice between paying for rent or for medicine versus paying for food. Increasing SNAP benefits by 15% would mean an additional $25 per month per person.
Hunger is a problem we can solve. We need our leaders in Washington to do their part by supporting SNAP and P-EBT in the final coronavirus relief package.
Tamara Sandberg is executive director of Feeding Kentucky, a statewide network of seven regional food banks and over 800 local charitable feeding organizations. She can be emailed at Tamara@feedingky.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.