From my University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy graduation, to beginning a new job at the Kentucky Pharmacists Association and visiting our federal officials on Capitol Hill, the summer of 2023 has been filled with many exciting first-time opportunities for a young healthcare professional from Hazard.

Growing up, I spent many years at Complete Care Pharmacy, which my family has owned and operated in Eastern Kentucky for 19 years. Being behind the pharmacy counter from such a young age led me to pursue pharmacy school and, upon the passage of my licensure exam, become a proud second-generation pharmacist. It has also given me a unique perspective on the challenges impacting our country’s healthcare system.

Taylor Williams

