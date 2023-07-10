America is stuck in a perpetual permitting crisis. It inhibits our ability to deliver the critical infrastructure our country needs to remain competitive in a rapidly changing world. 

There is growing bipartisan recognition that to rebuild and modernize our infrastructure and supply chains — from roads and bridges to renewable projects and the mines that supply them — we must have permitting reform. And there is some progress to report. Targeted changes in the debt-ceiling deal — such as tightening the scope and timetable for environmental reviews — are important steps forward. But we shouldn’t declare “mission accomplished” just yet. Half-measures won’t deliver the change we need. 

Thomas Madison Jr.

Thomas Madison Jr.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription