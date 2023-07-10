America is stuck in a perpetual permitting crisis. It inhibits our ability to deliver the critical infrastructure our country needs to remain competitive in a rapidly changing world.
There is growing bipartisan recognition that to rebuild and modernize our infrastructure and supply chains — from roads and bridges to renewable projects and the mines that supply them — we must have permitting reform. And there is some progress to report. Targeted changes in the debt-ceiling deal — such as tightening the scope and timetable for environmental reviews — are important steps forward. But we shouldn’t declare “mission accomplished” just yet. Half-measures won’t deliver the change we need.
Just consider how long the average permitting process lingers in America today. According to government data, it takes an average of 5.3 years for a public transportation project to obtain the necessary federal permits to move forward. For sizable road and bridge improvements, that timeframe grows to 7.4 years. Permitting for high-voltage transmission lines — essential to connecting renewable energy to urban demand centers — is absurd. For example, a new 732-mile transmission line to move wind energy from the plains of Wyoming to four other states took a mind-boggling 16 years to permit.
The track record to approve and advance American mining projects is equally abysmal. Mine permitting routinely takes a decade or more, if projects are approved at all. Such delays produce grave consequences for supply chain security and hinder our national aspirations to deploy clean energy.
Mineral supply constraints already impose substantial inflationary pressure on critically important clean energy technologies — including the lithium-ion batteries at the heart of the electric vehicle revolution. This comes at a time when mineral demand is poised to grow exponentially. By 2040 the demand for lithium is projected to be 40 times greater than it is today. Graphite, cobalt, and nickel demand are expected to increase 25-fold. Copper demand will more than double. Despite these forecasts, domestic mining projects continue to face outdated and unwarranted permitting constraints at every turn.
As John Podesta, a Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden, recently remarked about the barriers to clean energy supply chains, “we got so good at stopping projects that we forgot how to build things in America.”
That is our current reality, and it must change — now. Congress needs to leverage the momentum created by the recent debt ceiling deal to pass a comprehensive permitting reform package that addresses everything from the onerous timing and scope of legal reviews to much-needed clarity on water permits.
There is strong bipartisan agreement in Washington that America must get building again. But funding alone can’t adequately address this challenge. We must ensure that the billions in funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act don’t get diluted — or wasted altogether — when desperately needed projects sink even deeper into permitting quicksand.
Our self-imposed permitting delays mean lost economic opportunity, increased energy insecurity, eroding global competitiveness, and the inability to effectively address climate change. Furthermore, when regulatory bottlenecks become too onerous within our borders, we inevitably increase reliance on imported materials, thereby ceding essential industries to our rivals as community-supporting American jobs and industries evaporate. Congress must immediately unwind this self-made crisis.
Thomas J. Madison Jr. is an infrastructure consultant and the former administrator of the U.S. Federal Highway Administration. He can be reached at tjmadvisors1@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.