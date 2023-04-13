The public school system in the United States certainly has problems, but it is interesting to see solutions proposed through the lens of an economist like Dr. Garen. The mandate of the public school system is to afford education equally to all children, as codified in the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. While a noble intention, over time it has fallen victim to politics, class, race, culture and geography. Even the structure of our own republic has served to add even more layers of complexity with the responsibility for the implementation of education being overseen by 50 state cabinets while being superintended by 13,800 independent school districts.
Nevertheless, this convoluted system managed to work reasonably well when the nation was primarily rural and agricultural, and when the economy was structured so that a middle class family could be raised in relatively comfortable circumstances on only a single income. While the nation has evolved it has failed to progress the education system in response to significant socio-economic changes, a neglect that has resulted in the cumbersome, inefficient, and unsatisfactory system that we suffer today.
So the problem with public education in the United States is systemic, and the system is broken. According to Dr. Garen, the solution is "school choice," which is a euphemism for charter schools. So how do we jump to that conclusion? Dr. Garen claims that the solution is a simple matter of applying the principles of capitalism. One superlative feature of capitalism is innovation through competition, which in Garen’s words can be attained through "a strong system of school choice and competition." In response to a faltering public school system, real or imagined, he proposes "a system of parental choice with robust competition amongst schools, [wherein] the dissatisfied parent simply moves their child to another school. End of story." Considering the costs associated when choosing to move a child to a different school, for example that of transporting the student, Garen’s claim appears to assume that such resources are distributed equally, thereby making the act a simple process, at least from the perspective of capitalist economics. End of story.
The inherent social bias of this perspective is precisely the reason that Dr. Garen’s capitalist non-solution is ultimately unworkable, as capitalism is an economic system predicated upon competition, and any competition will have winners and losers by definition. But when it comes to education we cannot afford to have losers. An educational system is immoral when it admits that the failure of a minority, due to class and/or socio-economic conditions, is no more than a necessary evil to be accepted if the success of the majority is to be attained. Ultimately, there is no place in education for utilitarian ethics. The preamble to the Constitution states that one of the goals of government is to "promote the general welfare." If education is the solution to poverty, as I believe it is, then one can argue that a national system providing equal, equitable education to every child would ultimately result in promoting the general welfare by reducing poverty. Charter schools effectively work against this idea by offering a competing alternative based upon the ability to pay. Given this, one could arguably claim that charter schools are thereby inherently unconstitutional. The truth is that charter schools, like the capitalist system they embrace, don’t give a damn about the general welfare.
Instead of creating for-profit alternatives that only work against the idea of equitable education, we must level the educational playing field for all children. Because of our failure to adequately address its faults our entire public education system must be fundamentally reformed. Charter schools are only a politicalized incremental solution to a systemic problem that fails to address the needs of the collective, that being the children of America. The goal of quality education, not profit, should always be the mission, so instead of competition let’s try cooperation. Our future as a nation may depend on it.
Jeffrey Laird is a philosopher and retired cartographer. He grew up in Washington, D.C., and has lived in Frankfort since 1991. He can be emailed at jml333la@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.