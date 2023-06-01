Healthcare continues to be too expensive for far too many people in our commonwealth. Medical bills are a leading cause of debt in Kentucky and many families are already making difficult sacrifices during these uncertain economic times. Making matters worse, there is a dangerous effort underway in Washington, D.C., that puts tens of millions of people at risk of losing their health insurance.

Instead of paying for the programs and resources Congress already agreed to provide to us, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy went to Wall Street to deliver the message that he would protect corporate interests at the expense of working families. And he’s doing just that by threatening to hold our economy hostage if cuts to vital programs like Medicaid aren’t made.

Emily Beauregard

Emily Beauregard

