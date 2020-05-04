I read The State Journal article (“Local job loss less severe?” April 22) with intrigue and curiosity. While Chmura is a well-respected analytics firm, and one of the best in the business, its model is predicated on assumptions.
Its analyses are a valuable tool and may be used as part of any decision-making process. However, assumptions are negated when it comes time to address reality.
The contiguous counties were used as a comparable measure. According to the article, Franklin County’s low score was credited to Franklin County’s “diverse group of employers and the large number of public administration, utilities, health care and manufacturing jobs.” There is one glaring difference when you compare Franklin County to the contiguous counties — public administration.
Franklin County has 323 public agencies, more than the contiguous counties combined. I submit that Franklin County’s job loss vulnerability is less due solely to state government. The commonwealth still must deliver a multitude of essential services to the public and, therefore, cannot shut down. Otherwise, children would be vulnerable for the lack of child protective services, and citizens would not receive their unemployment insurance (UI), Medicaid, SNAP benefits, etc.
While there may not be a vulnerability in job losses in Franklin County due to state government, there will be a vulnerability in future occupational tax receipts for Frankfort/Franklin County. Every five years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a survey to determine, in part, commuting flows. According to the most recent 2015 survey, there were 14,679 commuters working in Franklin County, the majority being state employees; 2,270 Franklin countians commuted to other counties for work.
Because of COVID-19, the majority of state employees who commute to Frankfort were directed to work from home and change their occupational tax form to show their home county as their work county. Consequently, not only will Frankfort/Franklin County experience a shortage in occupational tax receipts from workers who have been furloughed by the private sector; there will be losses due to state employees working from home. The impact on our local government has yet to be realized.
In addition, Frankfort/Franklin County employers could potentially realize the impact of UI benefits being paid to those who lost their job due to COVID-19. While the employers’ individual reserve ratio will not be affected, as promised by the governor, the rate schedule is predicated on the UI Trust Fund balance.
On April 1, the UI Trust Fund balance was $553,460,244. As of April 24, the UI Trust Fund balance was $365,501,822. As the UI Trust Fund balance decreases, the UI tax rate schedule changes. Unless this issue is addressed by the Beshear administration, all contributing employers, including those in Frankfort/Franklin County, will see an increase in their UI Tax rate for the next calendar year.
Further, effective Jan. 1, 2012, the UI taxable wage base increased from $8,000 to $9,000 and shall increase $300 per year, not to exceed $12,000 (at present, it’s $10,800). Unless the UI Trust Fund balance falls under $200 million, the taxable wage base will increase. Thus, not only will employers realize a change in the tax schedule, but the higher tax rate must be paid on a greater amount of wages paid to their employees.
What impact will this have on the Franklin County small businesses ability to rehire? Unless our state and local leaders address these issues, the aforesaid will be a reality, not an assumption. It should be noted that only three-quarters of the UI taxes paid by employers are deposited in the UI Trust Fund. The remaining one-quarter is deposited in the Special Capacity Upgrade Fund (SCUF) — these funds are allocated toward upgrading UI’s computer system.
James Inman worked for the Kentucky UI and Workforce Development Programs for 30 years, retiring in 2008 as division director of UI. He went on to work for the MS UI program from 2009 to 2016. He can be emailed at ifjdecember@yahoo.com
