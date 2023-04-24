Whether, as many in Trump Nation assert, the former president’s indictment will backfire and actually boost his rerun for office remains, of course, to be seen.

One thing’s for certain: the next few months will be filled with a potent combination of political and legal drama dominating the 24-hour cable news cycle. I’m sure we haven’t heard the end of this story.

Jim Waters

Jim Waters

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription