As the preliminary data sets in on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, some early trends simply cannot be ignored.
Patients suffering from being overweight or obese clearly had a higher rate of hospitalization. While the relationship is not fully understood, most medical professionals believe it is a combination of different factors. Patients who are obese (BMI >30) have higher resistance in their airways which leads to lower lung volumes, likely due to weaker respiratory muscles. This becomes a setup for pneumonia, which can lead to a cascade of events ultimately landing patients in the hospital and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In addition, overweight and obese patients are at a much higher risk of pre-diabetes, diabetes and high blood pressure which makes them more susceptible to infection.
The numbers do not lie. Obesity is on the rise both in Kentucky and nationwide. The CDC reports the percentage of adults considered obese has increased from 30% to 42% over the last 20 years. Severe obesity (BMI >40) nearly doubled in that time period. In Kentucky, nearly 70% of the population is either overweight or obese.
Why have we seen such an astronomical jump in numbers in just the last 20 years? Again, the answers are multifactorial. There has been slow acceptance by the medical community to see this as a disease in and of itself. While many physicians have no issues treating diabetes, hypertension, joint pain and sleep apnea individually, they have neglected to attack what is at the root of the problem.
Patients are often quickly dismissed with comments such as, “This should be easy, just cut your meals in half.” Experts in the field of obesity medicine understand that this is a very complex neurochemical disease with elements of genetics, behaviors and the environment — which all play a role in each individual patient’s weight. In addition, patients either suffer from denial or far too often put too much shame on themselves, which prevents them from reaching out and asking for help.
I have never encountered a patient who wants to be overweight. If treatment was easy, everyone would do it.
Options to help patients do exist. We have to start taking these patients seriously. Patients who struggle with weight need to be referred to programs that can provide education, structure and monitoring to get their health on track. Behavioral modification through proper nutrition and exercise needs to be the pillars of therapy. The use of FDA approved medications can often be a helpful adjunct, especially in the beginning to provide patients with a much needed boost. Ultimately, for some patients surgery may also play a role.
COVID-19 is a serious virus that has reaped significant repercussions on our population. We will find vaccines and therapeutics at some point that will help mitigate its spread. Unfortunately, it won’t be the last illness we face. There will be another one, then another one, then another. There is nothing special about COVID-19 that makes it attack overweight or obese patients, it is just overweight and obese patients are attacked more harshly. I often tell patients it’s like showing up to a gun fight with a knife, you’re going to lose. Let’s take these lessons to heart and improve our health, so that when the next pandemic crisis comes knocking we will be prepared to fight.
Dr. Robert Farrell is a bariatric surgeon with Bluegrass Total Weight Specialists in Frankfort. He can be emailed through Brad Wands at Brad.Wands@hcahealthcare.com.
