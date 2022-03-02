We have now passed the halfway mark of the legislative session, where the exponential curve steepens. The senate has been making heavier lifts in the midst of the continuing miscellaneous items and the forthcoming budget.
The biggest news is that the state of emergency is almost over! Under SJR 150, the final cutoff date will be Monday. All of the temporary regulations and policies will expire, and only permanent regulations will remain. Our government has always had various emergency provisions available under normal rule of law, but in a declared state-of-emergency, all those normal due process patterns change to ad hoc processes. We are well past the time to return to normal government powers and processes. Other states even including Washington, California, and New York are jumping ahead of us at this point. I spoke in both the committee and on the floor that Kentucky once again is not a leader, but at least we are finally to the finish line.
SB 138 is adding several American documents and speeches to the core social studies standards for middle and high school. As of now, fifth grade covers a handful of core founding documents. Our eighth grade standards revisit this topic, but core documents only relate to the founding era. The new list, while not perfect or nearly all-encompassing, will at least be 24 documents now, which stretch over a few hundred years.
I have been hard at work getting the remainder of my bills edited and filed this week. Our deadline for new bills in the senate is March 3. Part of this effort are the budget items, which all get rolled into a few giant bills. One of my priorities is getting the police pension funded up to approximately what the other pensions are, and it looks like we will be successful to some degree. Another item I am hearing promising news on is the 1915(c) waiver fund increases holding from what the House sent us. I am in the middle of checking into the success of my other budget concerns, so look for more news items in forthcoming updates.
We have passed many other items through the senate recently, which includes everything from hydroponic greenhouse buildings in SB 148 to CDL license reinstatements in SB 124. We also approved auto sales online from local dealers in SB 91 and in SB 80 required genetic tests for young people who die when no cause of death is found under the ordinary testing criteria.
Another big item we recently passed was SB 6 to set up a framework for Name/Image/Likeness contracts by local athletes. The Supreme Court case last year opened up a huge industry for our young athletes, and you may have noticed all the billboards with players in favorite-color jerseys in recent months. That has all been done under a loose temporary executive order, due to the Supreme Court case opening the door before we had any kind of parameters in place. SB 6 sorts out all the legal issues, such as licensing and preventing underage athletes from advertising items that would be illegal for them to use, among other good provisions to balance the school and individual interests.
I have enjoyed having a few young people visiting as pages recently. I encourage students of all ages to come here as often as they wish to experience the process. I first came as a student, and that clearly was a beneficial experience. Please keep in touch any time you need anything. If you do not hear back and need answers, please don’t hesitate to try me again. Sometimes I read and don’t get to respond before something else pops up. A month from now, almost everything will be moving through at lightspeed. Hang on for the ride!
Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, is 7th District senator representing Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. She can be reached at Adrienne.Southworth@lrc.ky.gov or via text at 502-600-1547.
