Last week, I participated in a special-called Council on Postsecondary Education meeting where we approved the management and improvement plan for Kentucky State University. This plan is the result of many months of effort by my staff and our partners at KSU, but it is also just the beginning of our work.  

House Bill 250, which passed this spring, requires CPE to create and oversee a management improvement plan for Kentucky's only public HBCU. Drafting this plan has been an exercise in stewardship, intentionality and collaboration. We’ve been in daily contact with KSU administrators since the bill was adopted. CPE staff has an ongoing presence at the university where we’ve set up shop to work closely with university leadership.

Dr. Aaron Thompson 

