Last week, I participated in a special-called Council on Postsecondary Education meeting where we approved the management and improvement plan for Kentucky State University. This plan is the result of many months of effort by my staff and our partners at KSU, but it is also just the beginning of our work.
House Bill 250, which passed this spring, requires CPE to create and oversee a management improvement plan for Kentucky's only public HBCU. Drafting this plan has been an exercise in stewardship, intentionality and collaboration. We’ve been in daily contact with KSU administrators since the bill was adopted. CPE staff has an ongoing presence at the university where we’ve set up shop to work closely with university leadership.
Both CPE and KSU are dedicating a tremendous amount of talent and resources to executing this plan well. It is not a band-aid for immediate financial difficulties; it is a long-term vision for setting up the school to flourish. The plan helps align the institution to the overall success of the students and the community it serves.
We’re doing that because Kentucky State University plays a vital role in our education and workforce development system training students for in-demand careers and maintaining its nationally recognized research programs. Additionally, historically black colleges and universities like KSU hold an indispensable place among our higher education offerings. HBCUs disproportionately serve low-income, first-generation, underrepresented minorities and academically underprepared college students. Many students from these communities attest to finding a unique sense of belonging and support at HBCUs that is key to their college success.
November is a time for reflecting on what we are thankful for. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work closely with an institution that means a lot to me and holds so much value for our commonwealth. I’m grateful to the General Assembly and governor for seeing the importance of this mission and providing us with the resources we need to execute the plan effectively. I’m grateful that we’ve been welcomed onto campus and for the support of KSU faculty, staff and students. And, as always, I am so appreciative of the tireless efforts of my staff to direct their talents toward this important undertaking.
Ensuring that a thriving KSU is available for generations of Kentuckians to come will be part of the legacy left by everyone who plays a part in this vital work.
Aaron Thompson is the president of the Council on Postsecondary Education. He can be emailed at aaron.thompson@ky.gov
