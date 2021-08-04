During the past four months, Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been mentioned on Fox News 1,400 times. Since it appears that conservative propaganda machines are creating another boogeyman to spread misinformation and disinformation, we should review CRT.
On June 24, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Indiana) sent a letter to his fellow Republicans saying, "As Republicans, we reject the racial essentialism that Critical Race Theory teaches...that our institutions are racist and need to be destroyed from the ground up." That declaration demonstrates a falsehood typical of people who do not understand, but at the same time oppose CRT. The logical extension of Banks' letter is that racial essentialism, individual or systemic, is natural, immutable and unchangeable. That is not true, and is not taught by CRT.
CRT does not assert that any race is superior to another race. CRT does not teach that any individual is inherently privileged, oppressive or a racist. CRT does not say that an individual's moral character is because of their race. CRT does not teach that individuals should bear responsibility for the actions of past generations. CRT does not assert that any individual be discriminated against because of his/her race. CRT does not assert that any individual should be distressed or feel guilty because of race. And since schools seem to become a battleground for many of our social issues, let us answer the questions. Is Critical Race Theory taught in K-12 schools...is it part of the curriculum? No.
Let's review the following terms:
• Individual Racism — intentional acts by an individual.
• Systemic Racism — patterns, laws, and policies in a society, both historic and present day, that can disadvantage minority groups. Systemic Racism is often referred to as Structural Racism.
• Critical Reality — the state of things as they are and not just what you want them to be.
• Critical Thinking — the objective analysis and evaluation of an issue to form a judgement,
• Critical — expressing or involving an analysis of the pertinent merits.
• Truth — that which is in accord with fact and reality; the property of beliefs, propositions, and declarations corresponding to facts and reality; truth is the opposite of falsehood (Plato, Socrates, Aristotle).
With the above in mind, what is Critical Race Theory? CRT is a legal concept and construct begun in the 1970s to put a lens on racism, systemic and structural, not individual. CRT is a method of understanding how racism has shaped public policy; such as in the 1930s, government officials literally drew a line around areas considered poor financial risks, most often due to racial composition; therefore, no mortgages to blacks.
Sometimes one of the better ways to understand "cause" is to see the "effects."
The following examples (effects/results) of Systemic Racism is not a comprehensive list, by any means, of racism against Black Americans.
• 1.65% of Black children live in a single parent home, compared to 24% of white children,
• Predominately Black school districts receive far less funding than white school districts, 3.27% of Black Americans live in poverty compared to 9.9% of whites.
• Median wealth of a single black woman is $100 vs $41,000 for a single white woman.
• Black Americans represent 40% of the homeless despite being only 13% of the population.
• Black children in the justice system are 18 times more likely to be sentenced as adults than are white children.
• Black Americans are over two times more likely to be "food insecure" than are whites.
• Black children are 2.2 times more likely to be exposed to lead.
• Black Americans are twice as likely to die in infancy than are whites.
The preceding are facts — a correspondence of beliefs with these facts are the truth, not a theory, but reality.
Systemic Racism cannot be attributed to individuals. It's not the fault of any individual, their culture, or any force which can be controlled by a single person, any person, Black or white. Systemic Racism has to be approached as a problem/situation of society by effecting the policies, laws, and collective behavior in order to change the conditions which perpetuate systemic/structural racism. For people who want change, it is about hope and truth. To those who want and wish for a 1950s status quo, it is about preserving their illusions and power.
"The beauty of truth: whether it is good or bad, it is liberating" — Paulo Coelho
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com
