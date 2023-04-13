In the spring of 2000, I was in a government seminar class during my senior year in college. Other than the fact the class was being taught by Centre College’s legendary Dr. Larry Matheny, the class was great because it was small, we knew each other well and it was more discussion than anything. 

During that discussion one day, it was brought up that people tend to become more cynical with age, with that progression hitting a hyperdrive in a person’s 40s. One of my good friends immediately said, “God help anyone who’s around Druen in 20 years!” Cue the laughter from the rest of the class.

Tommy Druen

