Aging is an inevitable reality that we all must face, and at 45 years old, it becomes more difficult to deny the signs. While my mind may still cling to middle school humor, my body firmly reminds me that those days are long gone. Even the slightest physical activity now leaves me acutely aware of muscles that I didn’t even know existed, let alone that they could ache. 

Yet the occasional physical discomfort pales in comparison to the true traffic signals of aging: our own children. My 8-year-old loves to talk about my gray hair, while my 13-year-old confidently believes I possess zero cultural literacy. And, while I’d love to refute their claims, they’re likely right.

Tommy Druen

