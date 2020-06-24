With a good measure of symbolism thrown in, Gov. Andy Beshear helped remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the rotunda of our Capitol. It had stood there for generations, revered by caucasians and feared by Black folks, as a symbol of white supremacy enforced by domestic terror.
But what have we really done here? Some suggested that the statue be moved to a museum where “proper context” could be provided. But it was merely relocated from one state building to another, the Jefferson Davis Historic Site in Fairview.
At the park, it will continue to be enshrined to commemorate this traitor who sold his own children. Will the original plaque removed in 2018 be remounted to depict Davis as a “Patriot-Hero-Statesman?”
As for adding proper context to Davis’ “fascinating life,” there are the 23 miles of historic roadside markers leading up to the park and a very pro website:
“Jefferson Davis State Historic Site is a memorial to the Kentuckian born on this site on June 3, 1808. The monument is a 351-foot obelisk constructed on a foundation of solid Kentucky limestone. An elevator takes visitors to the top for a bird's eye view of the countryside. A museum on the grounds provides visitors with a bit of insight into this leader's fascinating life. Davis may be best known for his service as President of the Confederacy during the Civil War but the popular West Point graduate also had a distinguished military career before serving as a congressman and senator. Enjoy your next family outing under the proud auspices of the historic monument.”
Where is the “context”? From the photos, this museum looks more like the ultimate Ku Klux Klan man cave. Locals call the park a point of “pride” and “heritage,” as they cling to their antebellum ideas.
Davis was no hero, as he’s responsible for years of bloodshed and the deaths of many thousands. He was accused of ordering the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, apprehended by Union cavalry while trying to escape in a wig and a dress, stripped of his citizenship and kept in chains in a military prison for two years. There were many Americans who believed he should have been tried for treason and hanged after the Civil War.
It is important to remember that while there were only 11 states in the Confederacy, there are roughly 700 monuments glorifying its leaders across this country in 31 states and the District of Columbia. The majority of them were erected between 1900 and 1920, during the height of Jim Crow segregation, with the United Daughters of the Confederacy providing the majority of the funding.
Why are we spending the people’s money to operate this state park as a vestige of the glorious remembrance of the cultural heritage of slavery and secession? This isn’t good enough, as we need to abolish ANY state affiliation with this horrendous traitor! Let some private group, like the United Daughters of the Confederacy, take it over to spread the lies.
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is daniel249745@bellsouth.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.