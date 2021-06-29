To celebrate Independence week, I highly recommend reading the document that started all the fireworks, the Declaration of Independence. Like today’s political climate, it is like watching a movie. Below are my favorite scenes:
“All men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.
To secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.
But when a long train of abuses and usurpations evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.
The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.
• He has called together legislative bodies at places unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of their public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing them into compliance with his measures.
• He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance.
• He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation:
• For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:
• For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:
• For suspending our own Legislatures, and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in all cases whatsoever.
In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
We, therefore, the Representatives of the United States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved;
And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
We have discussed the proper role of government over the centuries, but perhaps never so much in our state as in the past year. One of the bills rarely covered that we passed this year was HB 5, which eliminated the power of the executive branch to redesign itself. Sometimes, we have done things a certain way so long that people think it must be in the Constitution, but the organization of the executive branch is actually a legislative decision.
KRS 12.028 used to be what allowed the executive branch to change the laws related to itself temporarily, while the legislature had to ratify once it came into session. Under HB 5, the legislature has been restored the original responsibility to address structural changes in executive branch during each session. This will require some amount of future vision each year, but better aligns us to the Constitutional ideal of the legislative branch setting the policy and the executive administering set policy.
Enjoy this holiday time to reflect on the role and purpose of our government, and the sacrifices a minority of people made for the benefit of the whole. Should you have any specific concerns or questions, never hesitate to reach out to me.
Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, is 7th District senator representing Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. She can be reached at Adrienne.Southworth@lrc.ky.gov
