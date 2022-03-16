TikTok, an app we all know and love, right? Scroll on it for an hour or two here and there just to see some funny videos. TikTok was so fun when I first downloaded it; making funny videos with my friends, trying to see if we’d go viral or not!
Until I started scrolling for longer amounts each day as I got more free time when I was either in quarantine or off season for sports. Then you get to the point where you begin to scroll endlessly, for hours, until you check the time again and it’s nearly midnight and you ask yourself: What happened? When did I even click on the app? Do I even remember half the videos I just watched?
This is when you know something is off. You just, unknowingly, wasted away half of your day mindlessly scrolling. Watching all sorts of videos: DIY’s, satisfying videos, grwm (get ready with me) videos, videos of cute boys or pretty girls doing a dance on the beach… whatever it may be, and without you even realizing it, you begin to compare your life to those you see. And believe me when I say you don’t realize it.
I started using TikTok my seventh grade year. I'm a sophomore now so that would have been all the way back in 2019. And at first the only videos I watched were dancing videos. (I’m a dancer.) But later on I would watch videos of all sorts of people: girls in Hawaii, the Hype House, regular teenage girls just like me, etc. I would look at them, and then look at myself. This is when my insecurities began to sprout.
I never realized that TikTok, or any social media for that matter, was a problem. I always just thought: everyone at this age gets insecure! Right? And I was right, people at this age do get insecure, but this is the age group of people who are addicted to TikTok and their phones in general as well.
When you have social media, lots of times all you want to do is go viral! I mean imagine how fun it would be for so many people to see you and your creative ideas! Fun right? Until you ask yourself: Why are these girls going viral and I’m not? We’re doing the same thing in the video! This is when the comparisons begin. And: Am I not pretty enough? Am I not skinny enough? Am I not funny enough… thoughts start to float around in your subconscious.
After watching these “perfect” girls with their “perfect” lives, you start… not wanting to be you. And you start wanting to be someone else. Them.
They are why I was insecure. I looked at them constantly. Everyday. For hours. Looking at their clear skin, gorgeous hair, perfect bodies, all of it! And I looked at myself in the mirror and I didn’t like what I saw anymore! And I remember thinking: How come I used to be so confident back in elementary school? I didn’t have a care in the world over what people thought of me! That’s because I had no one to look at! No one I was comparing myself to! The only thing elementary school kids care about is who can run the fastest! Truly!
I’ve been struggling for years with self image, not even knowing why I hated parts of me that I used to love so much! So on Jan. 3, I decided that I was done hating on myself. It was time for a change. I deleted TikTok.
Now… this is going to sound VERY overdramatic. And VERY unrealistic. But TRUST ME! Just this once when I say this: It has changed my life! And I’m not the only one who has realized it! My family has noticed it. My friends have noticed it. (Even the friends at school that I don’t really even talk to!) I am so happy! The happiest I’ve been in a long time! The crying, the self-degrading comments and complaints… it has all vanished into thin air. And all of this happened at the speed of light! I have found enjoyment in the old things I used to do, I no longer care what people think about what I post on any other social media, I have focused on myself and self-care, and I have so much more motivation and energy!
I can’t tell enough people about this! I mean everyone needs to try this! It’s been truly amazing and I don’t think I’ll ever go back. I will admit I do get tempted to redownload it! But I just have to think to myself: Don’t I have better things to do? How about taking the dog for a walk, or inviting someone over! Or bake something! There are so many better things to do than mindlessly scroll on your phone locked away in your room! Your mental health needs this! It’s like a big breath of fresh air!
Please trust me on this, and give your mind a break! Give it a test run, just a couple days! See what changes! Because something will, I promise.
Sarah Quarles, 15, plays volleyball for both her school and a club. She said she has struggled with self confidence in the past, but since deleting TikTok her mental health has been thriving.
