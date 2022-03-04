In the early 2000s I was fortunate to be working as a lobbyist for the Kentucky League of Cities when the World Affairs Council in Louisville asked us to meet with a group of Ukrainian mayors. Our mission was to help them understand how to communicate the needs of their local governments to their newly democratic government. This was all something very foreign to them and they were eager to hear how we did it.
After we spoke to the delegation, it struck me that I would like to know these people better, so I tossed out an invitation to dinner the following night — and they accepted! The next evening in Frankfort, a dozen Ukrainians and U.S. State Department officials sat down with my family to a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
Conversation was made through interpreters, and things livened up after dinner when we took the group on a hayride, and then to the front yard where we introduced them to the Atlatl. A stout, fortyish looking Ukrainian mayor proudly tossed the Native American spear nearly 100 yards, won the competition and still holds the record! Another mayor took to the dinner bell we had hanging in the yard and rang it eventually to everyone else’s displeasure. I struck up a brief friendship with one fellow who was a professor at a university in Kiev but have since lost contact. They were all very charming, humble people who were sincerely intent upon learning more about our system of democratic government.
In the years to follow, we would host delegations from 37 countries, giving them all a similar experience, complete with serenades from our two daughters. And our visitors varied dramatically, from an Australian MP, a governor from Ghana, the Attorney General of Swaziland, womens/civil rights activists from Mexico, Kenya and Laos, Middle Eastern clerics and a Moroccan engineer who wanted the recipe for mashed potatoes, “and do not leave out a single thing,” and later begged me to let him drive my Dodge Superbee.
On several occasions some of the visiting delegates would open up about things going on in their countries and would ask what we did about it. A group of Russian businessmen were particularly entertaining and interesting. Russia was also experiencing opportunities to develop a democracy and the group was interested in how America functioned. They loved our bourbon, hated our vodka, and were mixed on the taste of cranberry sauce. One of them, a liquor distributor, confided in me that in Russia he had to pay bribes to mafia types in order to do business. Apparently the government officials “overlooked” this and he wondered if that happened here. He was glad to hear that it did not.
Another time a visitor from an Asian country confided that he had lied on the government form asking why he was traveling to the US. His answer had been, “for a vacation,” rather than to experience democracy and human rights. On another occasion a woman told my wife that she had made the group stop at a drug store so that she could purchase contraceptives because they were not readily available in her middle eastern country and that after her sixth and most recent child, she was through.
All of our visitors were charming, sweet, dedicated people with one thing in common; they all wanted to have good lives for themselves, their families and the people of their nations. They were all here to learn and to experience democracy firsthand, hoping to turn that dream into reality. My family and I benefited as well. From each of them we learned how precious a thing democracy is, and how easily it can be taken away.
Frankfort resident Jerry Deaton is an author, filmmaker and playwright and a retired lobbyist. His email address is jdeaton@me.com.
Very good Jerry !
