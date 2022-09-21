This August, I traveled our state to meet with Kentuckians and discuss the most pressing issues facing our Commonwealth. In conversations with families, workers, and business owners, one concern overrode all others: inflation.

Across our country, Americans are saying that runaway costs are their top worry. The most recent CPI report shows inflation remains stubbornly high. But amazingly, as Congress returns to Washington this September, the Democrats who run the House, Senate, and White House have no plans to tamp down our forty-year high inflation rate.

