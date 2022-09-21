This August, I traveled our state to meet with Kentuckians and discuss the most pressing issues facing our Commonwealth. In conversations with families, workers, and business owners, one concern overrode all others: inflation.
Across our country, Americans are saying that runaway costs are their top worry. The most recent CPI report shows inflation remains stubbornly high. But amazingly, as Congress returns to Washington this September, the Democrats who run the House, Senate, and White House have no plans to tamp down our forty-year high inflation rate.
Instead, they’ve spent the first two years of President Biden’s term pushing through hundreds of billions of dollars of wasteful spending. Most recently, they passed the absurdly named Inflation Reduction Act, which economists have lambasted for having no significant effect on inflation whatsoever.
Rather, the bill is a handout to Washington Democrats’ preferred special interest groups: $80 billion to supersize the IRS and audit more taxpayers, billions of dollars in slush funds for “environmental justice” groups, huge tax credits for the few Americans who can afford expensive electric vehicles, and massive subsidies to expand Obamacare coverage to six-figure earners. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, its impact on inflation over the next few years will be “negligible.”
To cap off his summer of reckless spending, President Biden transferred the student loan debt held by doctors, lawyers, and other high-earners to working families, costing taxpayers as much as $1 trillion in the process. This huge giveaway is a slap in the face to everyone who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid what they owed, and every American who chose a certain career path or served in our Armed Forces to avoid taking on debt. It will also almost certainly add to inflation.
Clearly, Washington Democrats have decided it’s politically advantageous to simply ignore inflation, hoping the problem goes away while they use their narrow congressional majorities to reward tax dollars to political allies. Kentuckians don’t have the luxury of avoiding the issue. Since President Biden took office, prices in the Commonwealth have spiked 13%.
For the average Kentucky household, that price increase translates to $608 in additional spending every month, or $7,297 every year. Higher prices are drowning out any wage increases Kentuckians might see.
Washington Democrats are grasping at straws to defend their economic leadership, pointing to our tight labor market and slightly moderating gas prices to claim our country is “stronger economically than we have been in history.” That assertion is detached from reality. In addition to facing record inflation, Kentucky still has 19,000 fewer workers than before the pandemic, and our drivers are paying well over a dollar more per gallon of gas than before President Biden took office.
Kentuckians want real solutions, not more political spin. During my visits to our state, I heard directly from constituents harmed by Washington Democrats’ economic failures.
I talked to business leaders like those at the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers who, under different conditions, would be powering our recovery. Instead, many are struggling to find enough workers just to meet consumer demand.
I heard from farmers in Hopkinsville who have seen the price of energy skyrocket, raising the cost of everything from fuel to fertilizer. Now, Americans everywhere are paying higher prices at the grocery store.
I spoke to folks in Eastern Kentucky who are still reeling from this summer’s floods. They would like to begin rebuilding damaged homes as quickly as possible, but supply chain issues and increased material costs are hamstringing the recovery process.
These are the people Washington Democrats are ignoring when they return to Congress without legislation to fight inflation. Republicans know how to solve our problem: stop the reckless spending fueling price increases, end irresponsible subsidies for liberal special interest groups, and unleash American energy producers to make our country energy independent again. But the Democrats who run our government refuse to do any of that for fear of angering their political base.
In Kentucky and across the country, Americans are communicating loudly and clearly that they want cheaper groceries, lower gas prices, and affordable electricity. With the plans they’ve set for the rest of this Congress, Democrats are communicating that they simply do not care.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.