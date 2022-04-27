This opinion piece is to inform the general public about Buffalo Trace’s attempts to manipulate the Franklin County zoning codes to serve their own desires and ends.

The present zoning description reads:

4.101 Purpose — This district is intended to recognize agricultural land to establish regulations which emphasize agricultural production and preserve a rural character.

David McElrath

David McElrath

The proposed zoning code text amendment request reads:

“The current zoning code and chart of permitted uses does not address or specifically allow for bourbon warehouses. The expanding bourbon industry has necessitated a need for additional warehousing in zones other than industrial.”

The “need” that is expressed in the text amendment is not specified. Doesn’t bourbon age in an industrial zone as well as any other zone? What is this special need that Buffalo Trace requires?

The “industry” in question is solely that of Buffalo Trace and not indicative of the bourbon industry in general but as a convenience to an already mega-scale distillery. Buffalo Trace is afforded ample access to locations other than historically agricultural and financially profitable recreational areas.

Their proposed amended text would be revised to "define bourbon as a farm product.”

Is bourbon really a “farm product” as specified in the text amendment request or a by-product of farm production? Are cigarettes produced by tobacco companies a “farm product “ simply because they contain tobacco grown in an agricultural zone? Are cotton based clothing and home furnishings “farm products” because they come from the cotton fiber? 

Under the federal rule, 7 U.S.C. § 1631(e) of Food Security Act (FSA) (a.k.a. “Farm Products Rule”), states:

7 U.S. Code § 1631 - Protection for purchasers of farm products — (5) The term “farm product” means an agricultural commodity such as wheat, corn, soybeans, or a species of livestock such as cattle, hogs, sheep, horses, or poultry used or produced in farming operations, or a product of such crop or livestock in it’s unmanufactured state (such as ginned cotton, wool-clip, maple syrup, milk and eggs), that is in the possession of a person engaged in farming operations.

The Buffalo Trace text amendment request repeatedly mentions allowing bourbon warehousing as a “conditional use” thus giving them carte blanche for any further uses of rural agricultural land they might desire.

It is with these points in mind that I have proposed to the Planning and Zoning Commission to deny this request by Buffalo Trace for a zoning text amendment. I am not against Buffalo Trace but I am against being “buffaloed” by our P&Z board and Franklin County and Frankfort City politicians into being lulled into a position of being bullied by corporations. There are other areas besides the Elkhorn Valley where they could build their warehouses.

I hope and pray that you think about these facts when you vote!

David McElrath, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee and Kentucky Historical Society exhibit designer. He resides on the banks of the beautiful Elkhorn Creek and can be emailed at demc2693@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription