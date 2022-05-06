Once a year Kentucky has the unique gift of pressing reset on its image. Scrubbing the accumulated muck of poor decisions and backward practices of the previous 12 months, the state hurriedly prepares for the world stage. As the Commonwealth brushes off its dysfunction and tribalism, they somehow manage to appear competent on race day. It may be sheer nostalgia pulling at viewers’ emotional response, or the 90-proof bourbon, but the blemishes Kentucky possesses fade away in early May, if only for a day.

Jim Jackson

Jim Jackson

The Derby has become an exercise in reminiscence. Under a stylish fascinator or sleek bowler hat, Kentucky remains a caricature of an obese, chain-smoking, bourbon swilling mess of a state. While NBC and their high-definition cameras capture the sentimental human-interest stories on the back side of the track, debauchery reigns the infield and beyond. Aside from the quality of the cameras, not much has changed since 1875.

Derby Day allows Kentucky to receive two minutes of dope-laden fame. It feels that way due to the blank space on collectable julep glasses this year. No clear-cut initial winner in 2021 due to an equine drug conspiracy is a not-so-subtle reminder of the chaotic nature found on Derby Day. 

While Kentucky struggles with poverty, racism, illiteracy, and quality of health, all eyes will be on the lush green grass of local horse farms the first Saturday in May. Camera crews will span the beautiful fields of central Kentucky where horse barns magnificently loom in the distance. A far reality for those in the state who struggle to cheer along while, “Weep no more my lady” plays across their television.

As hundreds of millions of dollars in wagers pour into Churchill Downs, the continued hypocrisy of Kentucky’s gambling stance remains laughable. As loosely paraphrased in the bible, lawmakers cannot decide if they are cold or hot, so they will stay lukewarm and appease all. Kentucky’s sister states are fine by that decision. 

On a positive note, Derby parties will continue despite the circumstances, come COVID or high water. New generations will discover Benedictine and everyone’s hands will swell from delicious country ham. Since single-barrel selections received mass approval, every armchair connoisseur will try to pour you a sip of their “hand-picked” bourbon. 

As far as horse racing itself, the common one-line quip heard throughout the week is, “who you got?”  Surprisingly enough, the common citizen who has no idea who is running for Magistrate, Jailer or Judge-Executive in their hometown can rattle off two or three colt’s names with ease.

Churchill Downs rolls out the welcome mat for Derby, accepting all on race day. The only requirement being that you spend enough, bet enough, drink enough, and back slap enough to appear part of the fraternal order of good ol’ boys. This invitation extends to movie stars, athletes, entertainers, and politicians, really anyone wanting to feel a sense of entitlement pour over them as their wallets remain open.

Kentucky can revamp its image every year by presenting its best foot forward. The world gleefully watches to see if anything changes on Derby Day and those who genuinely love thoroughbreds silently wait. Through politics and whiskey-soaked betting tickets, the Derby holds on to traditions of yesterday while struggling to show anything other than stale sentimentality. What a wasted opportunity by Kentucky to finally rid itself of this worn stereotype.

Jim Jackson resides in Franklin County. He can be emailed at jackson.m.jim@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription