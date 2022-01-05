I have lived/recreated around these parts for seven decades, including hiking, riding bicycles on the backroads, and kayaking in Elkhorn Creek. It truly is God's country! People from four states come to paddle Elkhorn Creek. It is that special!

Jim Daniel

My earliest memories are of growing up smelling sour mash cooking off on those sultry summer evenings. I was one of those who liked that grainy smell, but many don’t.

No doubt, distilled spirits production is booming right now. But we only have to look back a decade or so when the distilleries literally couldn’t give their product away.  There were headlines when Judge-Executive Huston Wells awarded Buffalo Trace an $800,000 tax relief incentive to expand some of its operations. Franklin County literally bailed them out.

Worldwide bourbon sales got so bad that Buffalo Trace leased at least one of their warehouses to the state to remodel it into an office building. That was before the alcohol consumption market took an unforeseen sudden turn from wine to bourbon. It’s not just for candy anymore.

Now the incognizant local vineyards struggle to sell their wine, as it is out of fashion. There’s a lesson to be learned from their misfortune.

To think that this bourbon boom is assured for the foreseeable future is myopic at best! History sets the context for the present, so once it starts it could fall just as suddenly as it rose. That’s the way fads are.

And then, what to do with all those big multi-story warehouses, standing like mausoleums, loaded to the hilt with immature casks? Distillers were banking on a five- to 12+year pay off, a lag fraught with risks, but a gamble they are willing to take because of the potential rewards.

But what is the pay off to the public? Even if the industry maintains its luster, it really doesn’t require that many workers to operate a distillery, and fewer still to monitor sleeping barrels. The majority of the profits go to out-of-state/country investors, so the impacts to our local economy aren’t all that impressive.

Especially considering the negative externalities, like the maintenance and health costs of black mold growing on everything, warehouses igniting and blowing up, releasing their toxic solvent into our streams, the permanent conversion of prime and unique farmland to warehouses and industrial uses, all leveraged against the fickle nature of the bourbon markets.

An economy based on the speculative production of recreational drugs, is like building your house on sinking sand. To permanently destroy this section of the Elkhorn Creek corridor that most consider the most scenic and valuable landscape in the state, for such a modest return from a fad alcoholic beverage, is insane.

Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is daniel249745@bellsouth.net.

