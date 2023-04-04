Recently, I was upset to learn that Frankfort lost SteelBlue, the premier local example of infill. It was initially planning to come to the old shoe factory on Myrtle Avenue, but then decided on the old Sears Building in Eastwood Shopping Center. Both fell through. It would have been a major acquisition for Frankfort!

At the following KCDC meeting, Mayor Layne Wilkerson implied that KCDC was to blame for SteelBlue dropping Frankfort as a potential location. KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw responded with something like, "What did you expect me to do, install their garage doors." The mayor answered, "Of course not, but I would have expected you to know what was going on, like being a project manager but that may be due to a lack of experience as a project manager."

Jim Daniel

