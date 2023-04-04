Recently, I was upset to learn that Frankfort lost SteelBlue, the premier local example of infill. It was initially planning to come to the old shoe factory on Myrtle Avenue, but then decided on the old Sears Building in Eastwood Shopping Center. Both fell through. It would have been a major acquisition for Frankfort!
At the following KCDC meeting, Mayor Layne Wilkerson implied that KCDC was to blame for SteelBlue dropping Frankfort as a potential location. KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw responded with something like, "What did you expect me to do, install their garage doors." The mayor answered, "Of course not, but I would have expected you to know what was going on, like being a project manager but that may be due to a lack of experience as a project manager."
In The State Journal’s original story, the owner recalled that he and his family were at the East Frankfort Park playing pickleball when they noticed the empty Genesco building nearby, with no mention of Bradshaw’s assistance. An SJ update later that evening expanded her role including this quote. “Leadership at SteelBlue has been phenomenal to work with throughout the development of this project.” So, what was Bradshaw’s role in SteelBlue’s decisions to locate here, then to leave?
It doesn’t seem to have been about money as the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved an incentive agreement with SteelBlue that could provide up to $1.5 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of nearly $17.7 million and annual targets of creating and maintaining 146 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents over 10 years and paying an average hourly wage of $34, including benefits.
Then there was the recent DIG Facebook post, where they played down the whole infill concept. “There is no question using vacant infill properties adds to a community’s preservation and sustainability efforts … Many developers do not find an infill project an attractive proposition due to the cost involved in rehabilitating such a property … What is important to note is that infill projects have more barriers to success than traditional development projects. Infill development cannot be the primary option for our community’s growth plans. To the citizens and preservation groups who want to restrict new development efforts in favor of infill projects, DIG challenges the notion.”
They avoided the key takeaways of the citizens’ preferred method of economic development, as stated in the recent Comprehensive Plan summary, that “included a desire to preserve green space and agricultural lands, focusing on infill growth and mixed-use developments …”
DIG continued, “In our town, for example, we have a nearly vacant shopping center where national retailer, Sears and Roebuck Co., was the anchor … Markets evolve, consumers redirect, and once popular stores are no longer in business … Buildings decline and the tax revenues decrease.”
DIG made no mention of SteelBlue pulling out of the deal for the Sears building. Why not?
DIG’s Facebook post goes to great lengths to discredit infill. It seems that SteelBlue would have been a shining example of how infill works if we only had an “experienced project manager.”
I suggest that the city and county governments directly contact SteelBlue and determine exactly what happened. To investigate their departure would be helpful in the future.
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is jimidan@icloud.com.
It seems to me that our own city and county government by way of their planning and zoning staff should be more attuned to the benefits of infill and work toward rewarding those projects. It does not benefit our community to destroy all our prime farmland by expanding further and further out, while so many viable empty buildings sit vacant and unused at locations. it sounds like the citizen-involved Comprehensive Plan supports infill, so that is who our governments should listen to - not a bunch of pro-development proponents whose policy is to expand at all costs. Growth like that is not sustainable - and sustainability and moderation is what we should be practicing.
