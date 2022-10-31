Abortion is on the ballot in Kentucky this year, and the harmful implications of Amendment 2 would reach deep into the lives, health and security of Kentucky families.

The amendment passing would not by itself ban abortion in Kentucky. That deeply personal decision was already taken away from Kentuckians when the state’s “trigger law” went into effect over the summer, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. But the success of Amendment 2 would make it much more difficult to overturn Kentucky's ban.

Ashley Spalding

