With new City Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s questions and Steve Stewart’s writing questioning our community’s support of business, the Capital Plaza’s redevelopment is back where it should be as our top priority.
The problem is, however, that the party responsible, Marty Johnson, is nowhere to be seen. Yes, Craig Turner and his CRM Companies make appearances, but Johnson is the one who acquired the property with the responsibility to build the parking garage, which was his initial and primary financial commitment to the project.
City staff now talks about grant financing and city money to build a 300-space garage and infrastructure. Former City Manager Keith Parker advocates it. Though the city’s work on the $5.5 million grant to build the garage should be pursued, it should only support Johnson’s financial obligations to the Capital Plaza project if he invests his money in lockstep.
Turner speaks of the $70 million sum they will invest. Presumably much of this is based on making a profit on residential and other development of the land. As the garage liability for Johnson is not a responsibility the city should assume alone, he must simultaneously invest.
Here is what needs to happen:
The city will advise Johnson that he must make a substantial binding cash investment in the Capital Plaza project — the next 120 days. This could be the $3 million garage shortfall or a substantial amount of costs of the garage, excluding those not necessary at the present like the Washington Street extension.
Two years ago, I proposed to the then-Parcel B Committee building a 20,000-square-foot conference center on top of the garage. Johnson’s payment for the conference center would move things forward materially.
To enforce this required investment, the city should advise the state that it wishes the state to terminate Johnson’s purchase and take back the property after the 120 days unless the city receives a binding and immediate financial commitment to the project. His commitment should also include a review of his post-COVID financial statement.
Do not forget, he told us he would buy the Capital Plaza Hotel and do something special for Frankfort. I understand his holdings are primarily in chain restaurants and hotels devalued by COVID. It would be better in stocks as the market has been great.
So far, it’s only Frankfort working on the garage funding. Unless a material financial commitment by Johnson is promptly made, the city will ask the state to transfer the property to it with the city’s commitment to build the garage and cause development of the property.
Simultaneously with assumption of the property and moving forwarded to build the garage, the city will take bids from developers to develop the property. The Downtown Master Plan would be reviewed and revised to reflect changes in priorities since its completion. With the garage, bids should be higher.
The mayor will appoint an advisory group to advise on development priorities and review bids. The group should include those with significant, comparable development experience.
Frankfort’s priority should be the Capital Plaza property — focus and, perhaps, money. The riverfront, Broadway Bridge and other projects should come after the Capital Plaza project moves forward.
All of us must recognize that development in Frankfort is difficult. Growth is nonexistent. Our largest industry, state government, is contracting, and employment, pay, etc., is generally stagnant. COVID has proven employees can work from home. Fewer workers will have lunch here. Those with state business will often do business with Zoom calls. Fewer will spend the night in Frankfort.
This does not mean we should cower in fear that Johnson will “take his ball” and go home to Hazard.
Look at our local community and developer commitment. Frank Hayden and the Weyland Group will spend well more than a million on the Simon Warehouse boutique hotel. The Crumbaughs are doing the Marcus Furniture conversion to residential and the Wilkinson Boulevard apartments. The Peaches are converting the Department of Insurance to residential.
A Shelbyville developer is beautifully restoring the Mason and Hoge building. Joe Johnson, Brad Shelby and I are restoring the 1868 Firehouse building.
Collectively these projects may not equal Turner’s $70 million, but they probably add up to $7 million being invested in Frankfort as we speak. Let’s see if Johnson can invest in Frankfort as well. Many of us are!
If Johnson and Turner have a project, prove it today. It’s been almost three years since the Capital Plaza complex was demolished. We need action now.
Bill Cull, of Frankfort, is president of the Grand Theatre. He can be reached at billcull@aol.com
