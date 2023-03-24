We all understand the value of having such a wonderful natural resource in our community like the Elkhorn Creek.

As you may be aware, most of the citizens of Franklin County are concerned for the preservation of the Elkhorn Creek and all it’s tributaries. The most recent mission to protect the creek and the rural character of a historical area has been to keep the Buffalo Trace whiskey aging warehouses out of Peaks Mill (home of the main section of the Elkhorn Creek).

Joe Sanderson

