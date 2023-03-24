We all understand the value of having such a wonderful natural resource in our community like the Elkhorn Creek.
As you may be aware, most of the citizens of Franklin County are concerned for the preservation of the Elkhorn Creek and all it’s tributaries. The most recent mission to protect the creek and the rural character of a historical area has been to keep the Buffalo Trace whiskey aging warehouses out of Peaks Mill (home of the main section of the Elkhorn Creek).
Thank you, Franklin County for your outpouring of support for the “Save Peaks Mill” campaign. While that fight is ongoing, we have another very serious threat to the Elkhorn at the beautiful “Forks of the Elkhorn." The two creek forks join just east of Frankfort to form one of the state’s best-known fishing streams for smallmouth bass, channel catfish and rock bass. Thousands of visitors come to Franklin County to fish, kayak and canoe Elkhorn Creek.
We want folks to stay in the area while they enjoy this precious natural resource and one of those places to stay is the Elkhorn Campground. This campground has been around for many years and was not designed well with high density and limited creek access.
Pending now is a conditional use permit for another high-density campground adjacent to the existing Elkhorn Campground. The development plan for this new campground is just as dense and poorly designed. I realize net profits are the reason for developers to develop and I am not anti-development however, I am very concerned we are considering a request that is only about quantity/profit and not quality. There is an opportunity here to make Elkhorn Campground a beautiful, spacious campground that this community could be proud of instead of a dense trailer park with anticipated negative affects on the Elkhorn Creek and the surrounding area.
The area for the proposed campground does not have city sewer services so there are limited options for alternative systems. The safest and most ecological is a septic tank and lateral line system but this would restrict the number of campers lots. The system this Sarasota, Florida, company has chosen for the proposed development is a package treatment plant that would dump the “treated” sewage directly into the Elkhorn Creek, thus saving room for the maximum number of campers lots. Franklin County is experiencing several failed treatment plants and we don’t need another. Also, if the electric goes out, raw sewage is dumped into the creek. Who wants to swim in sewage or eat a fish swimming in sewage?
The Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) has an opportunity to redirect the design for this development and others to more of an open space, community-type design that would allow for a septic tank/lateral line system(s) with a holding tank for peak seasons that could be pumped and discharged into the treatment facility instead of the Elkhorn Creek. Since this developer is wanting to combine the old campground with the new one, I would suggest the old campground be redeveloped to take on a better design as well.
A reduced number of lots would also elevate the traffic concerns of so many residents. The forks is an already congested area in peak travel times. The county road superintendent expressed concerns as well as local folks.
Another major concern is the safety of local residents and properties in the event of a flash flood. The reduced number of campers will allow more time to get all campers to safe ground. We have experienced several times the floating campers in high water and the damage one of these floating missiles can do.
I trust the BZA will do the right thing and only approve the conditional use for a much better design to address the health, safety and welfare to preserve our natural resources and rural character. We have such a wonderful resource that already draws thousands of visitors to Franklin County. Let’s do the right thing by them and the citizens of Franklin County to ensure we approve quality developments instead of allowing companies that are looking for quantity/profits over aesthetics and preservation of cultural and natural resources.
Please do not approve a conditional use for the sake of development at all costs. Use your authority to make safe, healthy restrictions to make our community better.
Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner. He can be emailed at joesanderson61@yahoo.com
