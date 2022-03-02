Like many areas of the country, Franklin County is experiencing a development boom. As president of Envision Franklin County, I am eager to see development in our city and county that results in healthy relationships among people, the land, and future generations. I know that I am not the only one who winces at the empty storefronts, gaping parking lots, and under-used shopping centers that are all too ubiquitous in Frankfort. In short, infill opportunities for development or redevelopment abound in Frankfort.
Unfortunately, none of the recent high-profile development proposals would provide infill anywhere in Frankfort. Instead, the developments represent sprawl at its worst.
Take the Patrick Farm, for instance. This 95-acre farm on the west end of town is situated south of the Jane Julian Farm and provides a greenbelt around the Cardwell Lane area from the interstate to the Salato Wildlife Education Center. The owners are seeking a zone change from agricultural to residential so they can build nearly 100 homes on the first 25 acres. Stormwater and traffic already make the Cardwell Lane area dangerous; until current problems are fixed, local officials cannot in good conscience approve this zone change.
On the other end of town Ron Tierney is trying once more to get the historic Blanton-Crutcher Farm at 690 Duncan Road rezoned to industrial. So far in his quest to build mega-warehouses on a scenic byway, Tierney has violated clean air and water regulations, torn down a home on the National Register of Historic Houses without a permit, and generally disrespected our laws and people. In the two years since the fiscal court rejected his application, Tierney has proceeded to tear down barns and install industrial-scale water and electric infrastructure under the guise of agricultural zoning. Anyone who votes to approve Tierney’s application would be signaling that his lawless approach is an okay way to do business in Franklin County.
At the Interstate 64-U.S. 127 intersection developers are planning an expansive development with retail, housing, and restaurants that will pave much of the old Noel Farm down towards the river. Yes, that land is already zoned commercial, but why create more impervious surface when we already have flooding problems and overtaxed stormwater infrastructure, not to mention plenty of available infill locations already served by sewer and water? And what about traffic? The intersection at Kroger West and Walmart is already a pain.
Finally, Buffalo Trace wants to build warehouses on the beautiful Elkhorn Creek corridor along historic Peaks Mill Road. To pave the way for this industrial use of agricultural land, they are seeking to change the zoning code to allow the construction of whiskey warehouses in rural areas with a conditional use permit. This change would subject all rural areas of Franklin County, not just Peaks Mill, to potential warehouse siting with only a conditional use permit.
Frankfort and Franklin County residents already suffer from the consequences of poorly planned development. From flooding and sewage issues to unsightly and inefficient development, we have all experienced what bad development means.
It’s time to change course. Local officials and economic developers must focus on infill and use existing industrial parks efficiently in order to enhance rather than degrade our natural attributes. Our land is too precious to waste with hasty decisions. Significant changes to current land use must wait until the Comprehensive Plan is rewritten according to the public’s vision of how we want our community to develop.
Chris Schimmoeller is president of Envision Franklin County. She can be reached at c.schimmoeller@gmail.com
