The Kentucky Public Pension Authority today released the $1.2 million taxpayer funded Calcaterra Report. The fact-based report was generated by outside counsel, Calcaterra Pollack LLP, at the conclusion of the New York law firm’s investigation into “specific investment activities conducted by the Kentucky Retirement Systems to determine if there are any improper or illegal activities on the part of the parties involved.”  

A copy of the 2,256 page report can be accessed here: https://kyret.ky.gov/About/Documents/Calcaterra%20Pollack%20Investigation%20Report.pdf

