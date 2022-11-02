One of the greatest presidents of all time was Franklin D. Roosevelt. He served from 1933 to 1945. He led this country and saw us through some of our toughest years. Many say he stands as the greatest President of all time. Ironically, he had a difficult time standing. 

Photographs of Roosevelt in a wheelchair are rare but you can find one on the Internet. 

Glenn Mollette

