I need to make it clear that I do not fault the board of education or superintendents for this horrible global pandemic. It is not anyone’s fault that we are in a pandemic.
Someone breathing did not used to be considered a danger to other people’s health. The virus is a crap shoot for those who contract COVID-19.
Maybe they will show no symptoms and still be positive with the virus. Maybe they may be mildly ill; some may endure COVID-19 for a month or so and have some long-lasting negative health issues. Maybe they will have lasting health issues that may be endured for the rest of a person’s life. Sadly, maybe they will die.
Along with my standards and expectations in my content area, I teach that life may not be fair and has plenty of risks. I teach that we have to consider the risks we are taking. I know that all of the work asked of teachers is not fair, but many times we figure out a way for it to be completed because we chose to teach. It is essential that we consider what can be risked for in-person instruction vs. the safety of distance education.
Some schools reopened with a variety of ways for mask-to-mask teaching. Some schools choose a half-day version of learning, giving a case of 50% less exposure to COVID-19 as a lower risk factor to open schools. Hybrid offers 60% less exposure to COVID-19 because students only come to school two or three days a week.
Any in-person, or mask-to-mask instruction in a global pandemic is considerable risk. True, young people are at less risk of the dreadful most serious complications of COVID-19. Students are not a “dead end” to the virus. Students are very capable of passing the virus on, and putting them together in schools, having them mix with teachers and other students offers the virus a chance to grow.
Our Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offered guidelines in May that would require a downward trajectory or near-zero incidence of documented cases over a 14-day period to enter Phase 2. Phase 2 asked for another 14 days of downward trajectory. No state has had a downward trajectory for COVID-19 cases for 28 days. Cases are increasing.
This has been called “real high-stakes testing.” Not academic testing, but testing the health and safety of a nation. I have no idea how you could look at the numbers of COVID-19 and conclude anything but the risk of infection is much greater now than when we began precautions for this deadly virus.
Later this year, the CDC bowed to political pressure with the remarks that distance learning would not work. Yes, we want educational instruction to support the development of social and emotional skills as well as providing educational instruction. Yes, we want schools to provide nutritional needs and physical education. Teachers and all stakeholders desire a good education for our children.
The Kaiser Family Foundation reports the medium age for teachers is 42.4 years. Near 20% are 55 and older. Some 60% of all adults have some chronic medical condition. Forty percent have two or more conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, cardiovascular disease and other medical conditions. The “high stakes testing” becomes extreme for teachers and staff in education.
People may be tired of hearing this, but COVID-19 is not like the flu. We have a vaccine for the flu and COVID-19 is 52 times as deadly as the flu. In 2018-19, 34,0000 died from the flu. So far, 228,000 and counting Americans have died from COVID-19. Americans are dying at an astounding rate each day from COVID-19.
Mask-to-mask instruction is unlike any type of instruction I have been involved with in my 32 years in education. Not only is mask-to-mask different, but the jury is still out on the quality of education as opposed to virtual learning. I have learned so much about distance learning and will continue to learn because I love to teach.
The mask-to-mask teaching is way more passive than the students thought it would be, and I have yet to hear a student say they like the mask-to-mask method. The hybrid model may reduce exposure to children, but not for teachers. They will teach both groups of students in confined indoor spaces. COVID-19 is spread by aerosols; “deep cleaning” even if undertaken will not be sufficient.
Distance learning is a stop-gap solution. Once the virus is under control, it must stop. Once the pandemic is controlled, online learning can be slowed down and deficits can be targeted and ameliorated at that time. If distance learning is a viable option, push for it until we have a vaccine or more control.
It is unjust to demand people put their lives at risk when we have the option of distance learning. Distance learning has its drawbacks, but compared to mask-to-mask learning, it may be preferable to more cases of COVID-19.
Thank you for at least shifting your eyes to my words. This column is lengthy and may not be sufficient to assist with any decision on keeping schools open or closed. I realize that I have to measure the risks and make decisions for my own health and safety.
Su Sheridan is a teacher in Franklin County. She can be reached at su.sheridan@franklin.kyschools.us
