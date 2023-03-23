Whiskey fungus is not the bourbon industry's only dirty secret. Their dirtiest secret is they don't want to pay their fair share to do business in Kentucky.

Kentucky's bourbon industry wants ANOTHER tax break. It claims the barrel tax makes them less competitive causing Kentucky to lose ground because other states don't have one. Yet Kentucky distillers are touting the best production and sales year ever. How can the industry be booming and at the same time distilleries be stressed by out-of-state competition? Kentucky produces over 95% of the world's bourbon; it has no significant competition from other states. Kentucky distillers also own many out-of-state distilleries like Jack Daniels. Where is the competition? 

Margaret Groves

