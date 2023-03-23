Whiskey fungus is not the bourbon industry's only dirty secret. Their dirtiest secret is they don't want to pay their fair share to do business in Kentucky.
Kentucky's bourbon industry wants ANOTHER tax break. It claims the barrel tax makes them less competitive causing Kentucky to lose ground because other states don't have one. Yet Kentucky distillers are touting the best production and sales year ever. How can the industry be booming and at the same time distilleries be stressed by out-of-state competition? Kentucky produces over 95% of the world's bourbon; it has no significant competition from other states. Kentucky distillers also own many out-of-state distilleries like Jack Daniels. Where is the competition?
What the distillers are asking Kentuckians for is a direct subsidy that further increases their profits and prioritizes their growth and welfare before much needed investments in communities. The revenue collected from the barrel tax goes towards schools, road maintenance and fire/police/EMT services in the areas where distilleries operate.
Distilleries depend on community fire departments to put out their warehouse fires. The last Woodford County warehouse fire took firemen from five counties four days to contain and extinguish it. Woodford County officials said they couldn't have contained it without the barrel tax monies they used for training and purchasing specialized equipment needed to put out a fire fueled by millions of gallons of highly combustible alcohol. Bullitt County officials say they did not have enough barrel tax money to repair the roads damaged by distillery trucks. Nelson County officials said their schools would lose $7 million. How much are local governments going to have to PAY to cover the cost of having a distillery operate in their county?
The distillers knew their operation costs (including the barrel tax) before their expansion plans were approved. Many counties accepted the expansion believing they would get barrel tax revenues. Now that the warehouses have been built and land for expansion bought, distillers want to renege on paying the barrel tax. Would the counties have approved distillery expansion if there were no barrel tax? Isn't bait and switch illegal in Kentucky?
Most distilleries are owned by international conglomerates, not old Kentucky families. Makers Mark is owned by Japanese whiskey makerm Suntory. Buffalo Trace is owned by Sazerac, the first or second largest spirit distributor in the U.S. If these international conglomerates want to do business in Kentucky they can pay their fair share to operate in our communities and use our service infrastructure and our environmental resources. Toyota does.
Coal companies are among the biggest contributors to the election campaign war chests of many of the state's Republican politicians. Now that the coal industry is dying, Kentucky Republicans are looking for a new "donor industry." Eliminating the barrel tax at the GREAT expense to local communities so the already profitable bourbon industry can profit even more, suggests they have found one. Just like legislation around coal; Republican bourbon legislation will be at the expense of communities, the environment and ultimately the state.
Margaret Groves is a retired teacher who has lived in the county for 40 years, a stone's throw from Buffalo Trace's new bourbon warehouses. She is a member of C.O.B.B. (Citizens Opposed to Bourbon Bullies) and the 100-plus member coalition to Protect Peaks Mill from Buffalo Trace expansion. She can be emailed atmtfgroves@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.