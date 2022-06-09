My problem with Buffalo Trace expanding along the Peaks Mill Road is that Buffalo Trace will not take responsibility for any health problems or property devaluation caused by whiskey fungus.
At the May 24 Peaks Mill School meeting both Buffalo Trace's vice president and their lawyer said that research shows whiskey fungus does not negatively affects plants or human health and there is no scientific research that connects whiskey distillation and whiskey fungus therefore Buffalo Trace would not take any responsibility for either.
The truth is, not enough research has been done to say whether whiskey fungus does or doesn't affect plant or human health, especially now that bourbon production has increased 250%, pumping higher levels of whiskey fungus into the air. However, studies are currently being conducted to see if whiskey fungus causes cancer. One would think that if there's a chance people are breathing in carcinogens Buffalo Trace would look for warehouse sites away from neighborhoods and schools until the research is completed. But no, Buffalo Trace wants what it wants when they want it.
Also there is scientific evidence that connects whiskey distillation and whiskey fungus. In 2007 a mycologist at the University of Toronto, James Scott, published research pinning whiskey fungus on the whiskey industry. Just look at the post office and distillery buildings on Wilkinson Boulevard for your own proof.
Why did Buffalo Trace lie about the research's existence? 132 homeowners live in Arnold Ridge next to the Peaks Mill site. Say the value of the houses in Arnold Ridge drop $50,000 (because who wants to buy a house in a neighborhood with hard to remove fungus growing on it?). That's $6.6 million of damage for which Buffalo Trace refuses to take responsibility. Worse, for most people their home is their biggest asset and represents a lifetime of savings. Whiskey fungus will financially kneecap the 132 families in Arnold Ridge. Buffalo Trace doesn't seem to care.
It concerns me that in spite of the research connecting whiskey fungus to the distilling process and devaluation of property values and the possibility it could cause cancer, Buffalo Trace continues to push to be exempt from the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan so they can build next to residential neighborhoods and schools. It concerns me that they will evidently spin, deflect and tell half-truths and outright lies to get what they want. We have seen the coal industry dominate and dictate what happens in Eastern Kentucky. We all know how Eastern Kentucky's environment and communities have suffered because of them. Likewise Buffalo Trace is dangerously close to making Frankfort a company town that dances to the tune of Buffalo Trace's needs not the community's and will dictate how Franklin County develops over the next 10 years.
One family privately owns Buffalo Trace. It is either the first or second largest spirits company in the US with billions in revenue. Surely Buffalo Trace can expand it's industrial footprint in accordance with the Franklin County/ Frankfort Comprehensive Development Plan and still realize billions in revenue. That's what a good neighbor would do.
Margaret Groves is a retired teacher and state government worker, who has lived in Frankfort for 40 years. She can be emailed at mtfgroves@gmail.com
