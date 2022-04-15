Concerned citizens of Franklin County should be on high alert this spring as Buffalo Trace (BT) attempts to steam roll over our agricultural and rural lands by changing existing zoning regulations which protect us from industrial invasions and all the hazards and pollution that comes with them. The BT attorney has requested the May Zoning Ordinance Update Committee meeting be moved up to April and the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director has asked committee members to check their calendars. It is important that every concerned citizen voice their opposition to this big industry initiative to invade what little piece of rural tranquility we have left in this county. BT does not care about preservation of our historic rural communities. They are only concerned about their bottom line and the closer they can locate these monstrous red boxes to the distillery, the more money they make.

This horrifying initiative doesn’t only affect the concerned citizens of the Peaks Mill community, it will affect every rural community in this county. Folks who live in Peaks Mill and friends who frequent the Peaks Mill area have spoken, signed petitions, and put signs in yards to save Peaks Mill. This movement needs to spread county wide. We want Buffalo Trace to grow in an already established industrial park, not in a historic community with stone fences, large lot homes, farms, wildlife and the Elkhorn Creek. Even though many citizens have voiced their opposition, it has not deterred Buffalo Trace from their industrial invasion initiative. Their quest for higher revenues will be at the expense of Franklin County citizens. 

Buffalo Trace has a media campaign that attempts to minimize Franklin County citizens' concerns. One of the property owners that has a contract with BT wrote an article about how great the warehouses would be, really? I wonder why he would say that. You think it could be about the money BT is waving in his face?  One myth that he and BT want to keep bringing up is, “These warehouses would be much better than a high-density neighborhood with lots of traffic.” Who says the same folks fighting this industrial initiative wouldn’t be the same people fighting a high-density neighborhood initiative? This land is zoned agricultural and lot sizes are limited to 5 acres each. If a developer wanted to develop a neighborhood with 5 acre lots, let’s talk…. but an industrial zone, commercial zone, or high-density, multi-family residential, absolutely not.

Big money is trying to force feed Franklin County citizens a very bad situation that our kids, grandkids and great grandkids will be forced to live with, because once you invade the pristine communities like Peaks Mill with these ugly monstrous boxes and tractor trailer vehicles, there is no turning back. This is the biggest planning and zoning decision our county will make in the next 50-100 years. Please do not let some of these high-ranking officials, who have already voiced their support for Buffalo Trace no matter what they ask for, speak for you. The citizens of Franklin County are smarter than our politicians give us credit for, and we love our heritage more than big industry tax revenue. We know who is looking out for our best interest and who is backing Buffalo Trace no matter what. Some CEOs and elected officials have already pledged their allegiance to BT. Please do not sit this one out, folks.

