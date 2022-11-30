Along with ending Kentucky’s failed three-decades-long experiment giving school-based decision-making (SBDM) councils undisputed control over key areas of operation and reestablishing a chain of accountability in schools, Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) makes it clear: citizens’ voices regarding academic content must be heard.

For too long, whether those voices were paid attention to was left up to the whims of each council, many of which discouraged or in some cases silenced local citizens and even elected school board members who were left with no recourse.

Jim Waters

