Nearly 15 years ago I began submitting “considered opinions” to The State Journal. The first submissions were complaints (“rants” if you like) regarding an annoying and ubiquitous presence of FOX “News” on televisions everywhere I would go; doctors’ offices, professional offices, business offices, McDonalds, even state office buildings (during a Democratic administration!).

I lamented that FOX News was “NOT News,” but rather an “unfair and unbalanced” propaganda arm under Rupert Murdoch’s control, and like the GOP itself, a far-right counter-revolutionary organization devoted to undoing almost all social, political and economic progress since 1933, and perhaps even since 1909 and 1920 (the federal income tax and women’s suffrage amendments).

Henry G. Marks

Henry G. Marks

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription