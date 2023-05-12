Nearly 15 years ago I began submitting “considered opinions” to The State Journal. The first submissions were complaints (“rants” if you like) regarding an annoying and ubiquitous presence of FOX “News” on televisions everywhere I would go; doctors’ offices, professional offices, business offices, McDonalds, even state office buildings (during a Democratic administration!).
I lamented that FOX News was “NOT News,” but rather an “unfair and unbalanced” propaganda arm under Rupert Murdoch’s control, and like the GOP itself, a far-right counter-revolutionary organization devoted to undoing almost all social, political and economic progress since 1933, and perhaps even since 1909 and 1920 (the federal income tax and women’s suffrage amendments).
And while I felt we were headed for civil conflict I did not see how fast the GOP would embrace a racist and violent (albeit cowardly) leader and would correspondingly embrace authoritarianism, racism, antisemitism, Islamo-, xeno-, homo-, and trans- phobias, voter suppression, election denial and violence. FOX paid Tucker Carlson millions to promote authoritarianism, violence and racism in prime-time television.
Today, many of the leadership of the House of Representatives and other elected Republican officials are supportive of insurrectionists, seditionists, and persons convicted (or “unconvicted”) or who would (like the Texas governor) pardon those who shoot protesters, and those who steal, hide and leak top secret documents (e.g., Jack Teixeira and Donald Trump).
And more than a decade ago I noted a study that found FOX viewers were no better informed about current events than those who did not regularly watch any news channels at all, and less informed than those who consumed other sources of news and current events. More recently a study paid FOX viewers to stop watching FOX and turn to other sources of news. During the study and payments, the participants changed their views of current events significantly. But after the study, and when the payments stopped, many went back to watching FOX. This brings me to my point about Dominion and FOX.
The discovery process of the Dominion Voting Systems versus FOX News Network defamation lawsuit laid bare for all to see (who do not watch FOX, OAN or Newsmax) the deceit, lies and hypocrisy (and consequences) that are the essence of FOX News. Lies that resulted in a violent insurrection and riot and continuing civil unrest, a trial would have exposed even more lies and deceit, as recent “leaked” violent and racist Carlson emails make clear.
It is said that you can argue perhaps productively with someone about politics and policy, maybe even right and wrong and good and evil. But it is futile to argue with anyone about what they are, about who they are.
So, as Joe Biden would say, “Here’s the deal." Even if FOX viewers do come to recognize that FOX lies to them, it just may be that this is not so important to them as is their appreciation and knowledge that FOX tells them what they want to hear and lies FOR them. And so, while FOX and friends may continue to be willfully ignorant, dangerously misinformed and enraged about a (changing and dangerous) world around them, they will at least be pertinently informed as to the need to own gold (which, we are told, is the only real money), and perhaps also where to buy a good pillow (from America’s premier election denier).
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com
