We recently heard the tragic news of a senior lady who was killed by an alligator in South Carolina. There have been a couple of golf courses I would have enjoyed playing in southern South Carolina, but alligator warning signs were posted everywhere.

I can’t figure out the fun of playing golf in an area where I have to worry about alligators. This goes for walking the dog or doing anything. Alligators are dangerous and will kill you. Being attacked by an alligator in areas where they live should not be surprising. If you get close to one you are risking losing a leg or your life. Be warned. Alligators are dangerous and if you are in an area where they fill up the lakes and ponds then be very, very cautious.

Glenn Mollette

