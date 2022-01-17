The Democrats’ political agenda is on the rocks in Washington, so they’ve set their sights on a new prize: the complete, partisan takeover of all fifty states’ election laws. They are justifying this naked power grab by stoking fear and spreading falsehoods. Kentuckians should see through these shameless liberal lies.
Washington Democrats have desperately wanted to take over our elections for years, even though their justification seems to change every election cycle. After losing the White House in 2016, they said the takeover was necessary because our democracy was fundamentally broken. Now that they’ve won the White House, their story has flipped: our democracy is in perfect shape, except when Republican-controlled states dare to pass mainstream voting laws.
Across the Left, partisan operatives are breathlessly repeating newly-minted talking points to justify this political pivot. They claim that whenever a state adjusts early voting procedures or implements voter ID requirements, it somehow amounts to “Jim Crow 2.0.” These claims insult the intelligence of Kentucky voters and are nothing more than a Big Lie meant to undermine faith in our democratic process.
Our democracy is not, in fact, in crisis. The 2020 elections saw the highest turnout in more than 100 years. 94% of voters in that election said the voting process was easy. In many of the Republican-led states where Democrats claim “Jim Crow 2.0” is out in force — like Mississippi, Tennessee, and Missouri — Black voter turnout routinely outpaces white voter turnout. These are signs of a healthy democracy, not one on its deathbed.
Washington Democrats are using their Big Lie to justify all sorts of insane proposals. In the Senate, they promise to abolish the legislative filibuster, claiming that destroying our institution is the only way to “restore” it. Kentucky — a smaller state with two Republican senators — needs the filibuster to have a voice in the Senate. Without it, Washington Democrats could pack the Supreme Court, give amnesty to illegal immigrants, and grant statehood to Washington, D.C., without any input from Kentucky’s Senators at all.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) once said nuking filibuster rules would be “doomsday for democracy.” Less than a year ago, President Biden said tearing up these long-established Senate procedures would “throw the entire Congress into chaos.” Now that Democrats stand to benefit from abolishing the filibuster, though, they’re happy to ignore their prior warnings.
These liberals knowingly cloak their election takeover plot in lofty rhetoric to avoid explaining what their bills actually do. But peer behind the curtain and their sweeping goal becomes obvious: they hope to give themselves an advantage in elections across the country.
Washington Democrats want to force all fifty states to legalize corrupt ballot harvesting, giving political organizers the ability to handle ballots — a responsibility generally reserved for nonpartisan election overseers. They want to require taxpayers to subsidize the political campaigns of individuals with whom they vehemently disagree. They would hand Attorney General Merrick Garland unprecedented powers to micromanage every state’s election laws, giving the Department of Justice veto power over state legislators. Some of the Democrats’ proposals — like same-day voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting — are so unpopular, they were even rejected in liberal New York three months ago.
In Kentucky, they would tear up the widely-praised election laws our state legislature passed last year with overwhelming, bipartisan majorities. Our Democrat Governor called these new rules “a model for the nation,” but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, want to overrule the Commonwealth on every aspect of them. From ID requirements to ballot counting protocol, liberals think Somerset should work like San Francisco and Covington like Chicago. But as our Secretary of State said so well, “Kentucky knows best what’s best for Kentucky.”
These proposals have nothing to do with the 2020 election, the 2016 election, or any other farce Washington Democrats have invented to justify their takeover. This is not about bolstering faith in our democracy or restoring our institutions — it’s just the opposite. These bills are a bald-faced attempt by liberals to rig our electoral systems in their own favor.
I’ve proudly stood in opposition to the Democrats’ election takeover bills and encourage all Kentuckians to do the same. Don’t believe their Big Lie about “Jim Crow 2.0” or any other nonsense. We must do all we can to keep the Commonwealth’s elections free from liberal interference.
Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is the Senate minority leader. He can be emailed through Robert Steurer at Robert_Steurer@mcconnell.senate.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.