If you’ve wondered what the chance of success is in appealing the Legislative Research Commission’s denial of a records request to the Legislative Research Commission under a recently enacted law that removes the General Assembly and the Legislative Research Commission from the open records law (and public oversight), we may have the answer.
Slim to none.
On Aug. 17, Public.Resource.Org Inc. founder Carl Malamud and the Kentucky Open Government Coalition submitted a request to the Legislative Research Commission for “copies of the Kentucky Administrative Regulations and the Kentucky Revised Statutes in the electronic source format in which it is maintained.”
On Aug. 27, the Legislative Research Commission, through agency counsel, denied our request.
As directed by the new law, on Sept. 2 we appealed to the Legislative Research Commission — not to be confused with the Legislative Research Commission.
The latter (“the LRC”) is the nonpartisan and partisan legislative staff that serves the legislature. The former is the 16-member statutory committee made up of majority and minority Senate and House leadership that meets on an irregular basis (“the Commission”).
The new law governing access to records of the General Assembly and “the LRC” is uncommonly clear:
“A request for a review of any determination by the [“LRC”] director regarding a request for records set forth in subsection (2) of this section shall be made to the Legislative Research Commission [“Commission”], which shall issue its decision within thirty (30) days of the first scheduled meeting held following receipt for review. If the Legislative Research Commission [“Commission”] does not issue its decision on a review of the director's determination within thirty (30) days of the first scheduled meeting held following receipt of the request for review, the review shall be considered denied.”
After we filed our Sept. 2 appeal to “the Commission,” we waited.
Our patience was rewarded on Nov. 10, when “the Commission” conducted a meeting that lasted just over three minutes. “The Commission” took no action on our appeal. The subject of our appeal was never raised.
Again, we waited.
The new law does not require “the Commission” to “issue its decision on a review of the director's determination,” but if it fails to do so “within thirty (30) days of the first scheduled meeting held following receipt of the request for review, the review shall be considered denied.”
Thirty days having elapsed since “the Commission’s” Nov. 10 meeting, our request for review is “considered denied.”
And here’s the kicker. The new law is equally clear that “the Commission’s” “decision (or in our case, its nondecision) shall be final and unappealable.”
In other words, Malamud and the coalition have no recourse to the courts. Lawmakers insulated themselves from administrative review by the Kentucky attorney general in 2003.
So it seems the General Assembly is not only loath to observe the records access laws it enacts for all other state and local public agencies; it is also loath to observe the records access laws it enacted for itself earlier this year.
This request for review of “the LRC’s” denial of a records request is likely one of the first such requests for review under the new law.
Draw your own conclusions.
Frankfort resident Amye Bensenhaver, a member of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general. Her work focused exclusively on open records and open meetings laws. She can be reached at missbhaver@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.