If you’ve wondered what the chance of success is in appealing the Legislative Research Commission’s denial of a records request to the Legislative Research Commission under a recently enacted law that removes the General Assembly and the Legislative Research Commission from the open records law (and public oversight), we may have the answer.

Slim to none.

On Aug. 17, Public.Resource.Org Inc. founder Carl Malamud and the Kentucky Open Government Coalition submitted a request to the Legislative Research Commission for “copies of the Kentucky Administrative Regulations and the Kentucky Revised Statutes in the electronic source format in which it is maintained.”

https://law.resource.org/pub/us/foia/ky.gov.20210817.pdf

On Aug. 27, the Legislative Research Commission, through agency counsel, denied our request.

https://law.resource.org/pub/us/foia/ky.gov.20210827.pdf

As directed by the new law, on Sept. 2 we appealed to the Legislative Research Commission — not to be confused with the Legislative Research Commission.

The latter (“the LRC”) is the nonpartisan and partisan legislative staff that serves the legislature. The former is the 16-member statutory committee made up of majority and minority Senate and House leadership that meets on an irregular basis (“the Commission”).

https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/committees/statutory/LRC/minutes_all.html

The new law governing access to records of the General Assembly and “the LRC” is uncommonly clear:

“A request for a review of any determination by the [“LRC”] director regarding a request for records set forth in subsection (2) of this section shall be made to the Legislative Research Commission [“Commission”], which shall issue its decision within thirty (30) days of the first scheduled meeting held following receipt for review. If the Legislative Research Commission [“Commission”] does not issue its decision on a review of the director's determination within thirty (30) days of the first scheduled meeting held following receipt of the request for review, the review shall be considered denied.”

https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/law/statutes/statute.aspx?id=51395

After we filed our Sept. 2 appeal to “the Commission,” we waited.

Our patience was rewarded on Nov. 10, when “the Commission” conducted a meeting that lasted just over three minutes. “The Commission” took no action on our appeal. The subject of our appeal was never raised.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sY-6aeNueik

Again, we waited.

The new law does not require “the Commission” to “issue its decision on a review of the director's determination,” but if it fails to do so “within thirty (30) days of the first scheduled meeting held following receipt of the request for review, the review shall be considered denied.”

Thirty days having elapsed since “the Commission’s” Nov. 10 meeting, our request for review is “considered denied.”

And here’s the kicker. The new law is equally clear that “the Commission’s” “decision (or in our case, its nondecision) shall be final and unappealable.”

In other words, Malamud and the coalition have no recourse to the courts. Lawmakers insulated themselves from administrative review by the Kentucky attorney general in 2003.

https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/record/03rs/SB213/bill.doc

So it seems the General Assembly is not only loath to observe the records access laws it enacts for all other state and local public agencies; it is also loath to observe the records access laws it enacted for itself earlier this year.

This request for review of “the LRC’s” denial of a records request is likely one of the first such requests for review under the new law.

Draw your own conclusions. 

Frankfort resident Amye Bensenhaver, a member of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general. Her work focused exclusively on open records and open meetings laws. She can be reached at missbhaver@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription