One hundred acres of the Blanton-Crutcher Farm (also called the Maryland farm) property was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. It was an historic cultural landscape with significant architecture in the main house and many supporting cultural resources and natural features.

Although the main house had deteriorated over the past few years, it was a substantial structure with the potential to be adapted for reuse. The supporting structures that were part of the farmstead included a cemetery; agricultural structures; historic rock fencing; numerous stands of 200-year-old trees and historic streams and springs. In owner Ron Tierney’s determination to have this property rezoned for industrial use, he has ignored and violated many local, state and federal rules, regulations and laws.

Jayne H. Goddard

