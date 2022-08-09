Editor’s note: This was letter was sent to the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission to be entered into the record for Thursday’s meeting.
Please consider my comments as a lifelong resident of Frankfort/Franklin County and a public servant in planning and zoning of more than 20 years. I grew up on the west side of the county and have enjoyed the Elkhorn Creek And the Peaks Mill Community since a very young boy. Anyone that knows anything about this region of the country knows that we are known for thoroughbreds, bourbon, fertile farmland and the Elkhorn Creek Basin. We can coexist without choosing one over the other. Your job as the appointed authority for ensuring these valuable assets are preserved are upon you now more than ever before.
I understand there is massive pressure from some local politicians and the Buffalo Trace (BT) supporters to do the easy thing and recommend a zoning ordinance change to allow whiskey-aging warehouses in agricultural and maybe even rural residential zones whether it be allowed or as a conditional use. Other local governments (LGs) in surrounding counties have done just that, however the smart LGs have done so while preserving their precious communities even though none of these LGs have near the precious natural resource that we are blessed with, The Elkhorn Creek!
I have been around in this county for my entire 60 years and I know if the Fiscal Court doesn’t do this the City will because most elected officials and our economic development leader(s) are blinded by the low hanging fruit and a minimal per acre property tax revenue we will receive. Lobbyists are already working to exclude all other tax revenue and it is getting traction. All I am asking is that you do not take the easy way and give away everything to include the only area in this region that requires careful preservation because once you cross that line you can NOT take it back. The ongoing comprehensive plan update should include new strict language to protect this unique natural resource and it’s tributaries. Maybe BT sees that possibility and is hasty in their quest for Peaks Mill.
It starts with the Planning Commission. You are not the elected officials. We all look to you to not succumb to political pressure and to do what is right which is to preserve our precious natural resources and protect the public health, safety and welfare. If The Elkhorn Creek Basin is not worth preserving nothing is. Once you have made your recommendation you have done all you can. If the weak BT elected officials override the public servant elected officials, let the record show and the history of the Elkhorn Creek Basin will stand.
I understand this is a countywide ordinance change consideration but the elephant in the room is placing whiskey warehouses in Peaks Mill. I will not bore you with all the noise pollution, ruined view-shed, whiskey fungus and traffic problems for the nearby residents and elementary school in this Peaks Mill area that you have already heard. All you need to decide is should the Elkhorn Creek Basin be preserved or not, and it starts with the property in question. One thing I tried to do in my more than 20 years on these planning boards was not to set a negative precedent. You have the opportunity to at the very least protect the Peaks Mill Community and the Elkhorn Creek Basin from the inevitable bourbon warehouse invasion.
Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner. He can be emailed at joesanderson61@yahoo.com
