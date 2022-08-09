Editor’s note: This was letter was sent to the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission to be entered into the record for Thursday’s meeting.

Please consider my comments as a lifelong resident of Frankfort/Franklin County and a public servant in planning and zoning of more than 20 years. I grew up on the west side of the county and have enjoyed the Elkhorn Creek And the Peaks Mill Community since a very young boy. Anyone that knows anything about this region of the country knows that we are known for thoroughbreds, bourbon, fertile farmland and the Elkhorn Creek Basin. We can coexist without choosing one over the other. Your job as the appointed authority for ensuring these valuable assets are preserved are upon you now more than ever before.

Joe Sanderson

Joe Sanderson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription