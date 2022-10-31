Following a pandemic-caused delay, new results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress scheduled for release next week will include the first post-pandemic NAEP reading and math scores for both Kentucky and Jefferson County Public Schools’ fourth- and eighth-grade students.

Results will be reported in two primary ways: “Scale Scores” and “Achievement Levels.” NAEP’s Scale Scores aren’t very transparent to parents and the general public. The Achievement Level results are easier to understand, showing the percentages of students performing in four different categories: “Below Basic,” “Basic,” “Proficient” and “Advanced.” Often, the Proficient and Advanced numbers are added together and reported as the percentage of students scoring “Proficient or Above.” Quite simply, the “Proficient or Above” statistic is the NAEP’s proficiency rate.

Richard Innes

