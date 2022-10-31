Following a pandemic-caused delay, new results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress scheduled for release next week will include the first post-pandemic NAEP reading and math scores for both Kentucky and Jefferson County Public Schools’ fourth- and eighth-grade students.
Results will be reported in two primary ways: “Scale Scores” and “Achievement Levels.” NAEP’s Scale Scores aren’t very transparent to parents and the general public. The Achievement Level results are easier to understand, showing the percentages of students performing in four different categories: “Below Basic,” “Basic,” “Proficient” and “Advanced.” Often, the Proficient and Advanced numbers are added together and reported as the percentage of students scoring “Proficient or Above.” Quite simply, the “Proficient or Above” statistic is the NAEP’s proficiency rate.
NAEP’s Kentucky story hasn’t been pretty. In 1992, Kentucky’s Black fourth graders only scored 8% Proficient or Above in NAEP Reading. Flash forward to 2019, and Kentucky’s Black students languished at only 14% proficient. Once plus-and-minus sampling errors in those proficiency rates are considered, Kentucky’s 2019 Black NAEP Grade 4 Reading proficiency rate isn’t statistically significantly different from the state’s performance on the assessment 27 years earlier in 1992.
Kentucky’s Black students have made no detectable progress in reading proficiency during the past three decades. White students in Kentucky’s fourth-grade classrooms fared only somewhat better, increasing their proficiency rate from 24% in 1992 to 39% in 2019. However, this period also includes a statistically significant decline in white students’ NAEP performance since 2015.
While the education establishment blames the pandemic, the decline in Kentucky’s NAEP reading performance started before COVID hit. Based on recently released state test scores, it’s unlikely the 2022 NAEP results will show meaningful improvement, either.
So, what are educators doing to fix things like the reading mess, which shocking new articles from the Courier-Journal point out are “leaving many children behind?”
Rather than accepting the message and moving to make real changes, too many in the nation’s education complex are taking aim at the messenger, explaining away problems by attacking the NAEP itself by claiming the assessment’s standards are too high.
Are they?
To help answer that question, I just authored a Bluegrass Institute report comparing the percentages of Kentucky’s eighth-grade students who achieved NAEP “Proficient or Above” results with Readiness Benchmark score results on two separate tests from ACT, Inc. also given in Kentucky.
The ACT’s Benchmarks are derived from actual performances of college freshmen and offer information about the percentages of students with at least a 75% chance of earning a “C” and a 50% chance of earning a “B” in their first-year courses.
Other ACT, Inc. research shows the same performance levels needed for success in college are what employers now say they also need for non-college-track living wage apprenticeship programs. So, the Benchmarks can fairly be considered measures of college and/or career readiness.
The institute’s new report shows the ACT Benchmark Score percentages of Kentucky’s students agree remarkably well with the percentages of students the NAEP reported as Proficient or Above.
So, pay no attention to messenger shooters. NAEP’s proficiency standard is set where it needs to be to answer: How many of our students are being adequately prepared by the school system to be ready for college or a working-wage career?
If the system doesn’t like the message, perhaps it should get on board with reforms, like school choice, which are helping change other states’ messages. There’s no reason to deny Kentucky’s parents the option of choosing schools that will prepare their children for future success.
Richard G. Innes is an education analyst for the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, Kentucky’s free-market think tank. He can be emailed at dinnes@freedomkentucky.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.