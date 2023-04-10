I’m the founder of Alexa’s Birth Services, which provides doula, lactation, and pre- and postpartum services, and the founder of Granny’s Birth Initiative, where our goal is to provide universal maternal support.
I’ve always been obsessed with birth work. I originally went to Western Kentucky University to become an OB/GYN, but during my time there, I was unable to finance the cost of my education. At WKU, I was working four jobs while also trying to go to school, and eventually had to drop out. That turned out to be both the hardest and best moment of my life.
I moved back home to Louisville, where I began to work to pay my debt to WKU. It was during this time I learned more about alternative birth support such as doulas. Feeling defeated, I googled “ways to help women give birth” and discovered that OB/GYNs are just one type of person to be involved in birth work. That was the first time I heard the word “doula.”
Thinking I would never complete college, I started Alexa’s Birth Services as a doula. The work as a doula led me to learn about traditions and ancestral Black birthing traditions, including the scope of practices of midwives and our Grand Granny Midwives. As a Black woman, I wanted something that was true to myself. I decided to start a nonprofit named after the Granny’s Midwives and become a midwife to carry on the work of my ancestors.
Doulas are trained, non-medical companions who provide emotional support before, during and after childbirth. They are advocates for birthing people, working to ensure the birthing person’s wishes are respected and that they feel safe, seen and cared for, so they can focus on caring for their babies.
Those services include far more than just support during childbirth. Our Doula Dash program provides pregnant people with rides and a doula to pre- and postpartum appointments, to the hospital, and to any appointment that pregnant people need. The essential work of doulas lies in hearing and advocating for their patients — an essential piece of effective healthcare that's often absent in traditional hospital birth settings and protocol.
Doula services can save lives, especially in the U.S., where we have the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed nation. Kentucky has the worst maternal health outcomes in the nation, and Black women are twice as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes.
The U.S. has long lacked adequate prenatal and maternal healthcare services, and those problems are even worse in places like the Midwest and the rural South. Part of the reason Kentucky’s maternal and infant health outcomes are so poor is that Kentucky is a maternal care desert. Kentucky has 120 counties. Seventy-six of those counties — that's more than half — don't have a single OB/GYN, leaving nearly half of Kentuckians without access to adequate maternal health care.
Doulas are an important resource especially for Black birthing people in maternal care deserts. Studies show that with the support of a doula, birthing people are two times less likely to experience birth complications and four times less likely to have a low-birth-weight baby.
Additional studies show that having a culturally competent doctor (which for Black birthing people would be a Black doctor) dramatically decreases Black infant mortality. But only 3% of physicians in Kentucky are Black.
Every birthing person deserves compassionate care from someone who understands them and the type of birth they want, and doulas can further fill in gaps when it comes to culturally competent care.
As with many things in this country, access to services is more difficult for those who need them the most. Currently, we use a sliding scale fee model to keep our doula services to as many birthing people as possible; unfortunately, this isn’t sustainable. Reimbursement by Medicaid would help the business be more sustainable and equitable.
We need a new birthing model and a new birthing system, especially here in Kentucky. Doulas can, and should, be a major part of that.
Alexa Hughes is Kentucky's elite Doula, Certified Birth Assistant, and aspiring midwife. Servicing over 45 birthing families from Louisville, Fort Knox, Danville, Shelbyville and Richmond, Alexa's Birth Services understands the needs of both urban and rural birth communities. Hughes looks to fulfill these equity community needs through her non-profit, Granny's Birth Initiative. She can be emailed through Angela Cooper at angela@aclu-ky.org
