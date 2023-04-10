I’m the founder of Alexa’s Birth Services, which provides doula, lactation, and pre- and postpartum services, and the founder of Granny’s Birth Initiative, where our goal is to provide universal maternal support.

I’ve always been obsessed with birth work. I originally went to Western Kentucky University to become an OB/GYN, but during my time there, I was unable to finance the cost of my education. At WKU, I was working four jobs while also trying to go to school, and eventually had to drop out. That turned out to be both the hardest and best moment of my life.

