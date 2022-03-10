A scenario to consider: the city has a piece of land it would like to sell. The commission meets in closed session, as permitted by law, to discuss a potential property transaction with the prospective buyer. While the meeting is in session, a member of the board of commissioners sends a text to an acquaintance, who asks about the prospective buyer.
Here’s the imaginary exchange: text recipient: “So, who are you talking to now? Think you’re going to vote for the sale?” Commissioner: “Noooo, I don’t think so. My family/company/best friend tried to do business with him/her a while back and he/she is pretty shady. They couldn’t come up with the cash when they said they would and I’ve heard the same thing from other people.”
Next the recipient forwards this text to another acquaintance, who passes his/her phone around to some friends, one of whom takes a picture of it. That person thinks, understandably, that maybe this is not 100% appropriate and contacts city staff.
So here are a few things to think about:
If this was an official, albeit closed meeting, it’s still a meeting of record and presumably the discussion is being documented.
If a commissioner was in attendance, he/she was there in an official capacity and any communications he/she made during the meeting were subject to be included in the official record. See below.
Communications executed during a closed meeting are still official communications and subject to documentation. There are no allowances or provisions made for “private” discussion.
The whole purpose of having a closed meeting is to insure that sensitive issues can be discussed.
If the commissioner had a concern about the prospective buyer, didn’t he/she have a duty to share that concern with the people who could act on it, i.e. his/her fellow commissioners?
And finally, the prospective buyer has now had his/her opportunity to purchase the property jeopardized and the whole process contaminated by the commissioner’s action.
Does it matter that the commissioner thinks his/her text is confidential? No, he/she was in an official meeting at the time and his/her communications should have been part of the record of that meeting.
Does it matter that the commissioner didn’t share his/her concerns with the rest of the board? Yes, they were the appropriate audience for the information as they were the only ones who could act on it.
Does it matter whether or not the content of the text was true? No, see above.
Does it matter that the acquaintance forwarded the text to another individual, eventually leading to its disclosure? No.
Does it matter if the commissioner was male and the target female? Or vice versa? No.
Does it matter if there were other buyers whose offers weren’t being considered? No. That’s a separate issue and should be dealt with separately.
Does it matter if the commissioner felt that city staff wasn’t being forthcoming? No. That’s a separate issue and should be dealt with separately.
Bottom line is that elected officials are privileged to serve their constituents and that privilege demands a duty to discharge the responsibilities of the office in a manner which is in the best interests of the community. And duty demands honesty, integrity and commitment.
Donna Hecker lives in Frankfort. She can be emailed at donnahecker@aol.com.
