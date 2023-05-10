In 1796, Edmund Burke noted that, "Falsehood and delusion are allowed in no case whatsoever; but as in the exercise of all virtues, there is an economy of truth."
Fast forward 162 years to Oct. 15, 1958. In a speech to broadcast journalists, Edward R. Murrow said, "The fact that your voice, amplified to the degree to where it reaches from one end of the country to the other, does not confer upon you greater wisdom than when your voice reached only from one end of the bar to the other."
Sixty-five years later, that phrase is an admonition to voters who are inundated with most politicians whose only purpose in life (besides money and power) is to first get elected, then re-elected, then re-elected, and then re-elected ad nauseum. And how? With the aid of brave new social media which allow their words, pictures and voices to reach from one end of the local area to the next; from one end of the state to the other; from one end of the country to the other; from one end of the world to the other and then linger like a virus with long term consequences ... forever. This new tool/weapon not only amplifies virtue, facts and truth, but vice and especially the lies, misinformation and disinformation, with which many people are more comfortable receiving.
Results for some voters are confusion, conflicting message overload, and a cognitive dissonance which may at times cause disillusionment and "not voting." Unfortunately, while there is often an economy of truth, there seems never to be an economy of lies.
Is voting a right or a responsibility? According to the Constitution, voting is a right and not a legal responsibility. But it is a moral, civic and a community responsibility, and we truly need all the thinking voters we can get. So, before any of us throw up our hands and decide not to vote in either the primary and/or general election, let's review a "typing" of non-voters and voters.
The Journal of Elections, Public Opinion and Parties identified four potential types of non-voters in a study of 7,365 respondents by Nicholas Clark and Rolfe Peterson in 2020. They are:
• Incapable (40%) — The incapable non-voter lies between the apathetic and obstructed non-voters. This non-voter may be interested in the political process but is unable to vote due to personal reasons such as not having transportation or having an illness on election day.
• Conditional (26%) — The conditional non-voter expresses an interest in the political process and has voted in the past elections, but actively chooses not to participate in the current election due to dissatisfaction with or ignorance about the candidate(s), or the issues. Note: This ignorance can be either involuntary or voluntary.
• Apathetic (15%) — The apathetic non-voter lacks any real interest in the political process, believing that electoral outcomes do not affect their own lives, thus "typifying" the assumptions often made about those individuals who do not participate in elections.
• Obstructed (5%) — The obstructed non-voter holds a high level of interest in the political process and actively seeks to participate in the election. However, issues related to the integrity, reliability and/or accessibility of the electoral process (such as overly long lines or intimidation at the polls) effectively prevents them from casting a ballot.
This leaves 14% as non-responsive or non-cooperative outliers in the study. In my opinion, many, if not most of this 14% of non-voters are "injustice collectors"... perceived injustice at what they do not have and to what they feel entitled. Therefore, they have spent many years collecting personal slights, failures, fears, jealousy, hatred and anger at individuals, organizations, governments, and forces, including God, over which they have no control, and circumstances into which they were born and believe unchangeable.
Into this milieu comes a grouping of types of voters (as a percentage of the general public) in a 2021 study by the PEW Research Center. They are:
• Faith and Flag Conservatives (10%)
• Committed Conservatives (7%)
• Populist Right (11%)
• Ambivalent Right (12%)
• Stressed Sideliners (15%)
• Outsider Left (10%)
• Democratic Mainstays (16%)
• Established Liberals (13%)
• Progressive Left (6%).
From this collection of disparate voters, from these seemingly "immovable objects and irresistible forces" will come decisions that belong to all of us.
Edward R. Murrow would end his show with the valediction, "Good night and good luck." Within his concept of "goodness," I believe, he included good truth, good sense, good reason, good intentions, good heart, good for all ... this would extend to our life activities, including voting. Even though the act of voting is personal and private, it is always in a communal and community context and therefore must be for the common good.
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
