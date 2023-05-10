In 1796, Edmund Burke noted that, "Falsehood and delusion are allowed in no case whatsoever; but as in the exercise of all virtues, there is an economy of truth." 

Fast forward 162 years to Oct. 15, 1958. In a speech to broadcast journalists, Edward R. Murrow said, "The fact that your voice, amplified to the degree to where it reaches from one end of the country to the other, does not confer upon you greater wisdom than when your voice reached only from one end of the bar to the other."

Glenn Ballard

