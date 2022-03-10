Since Albert Einstein has been most often attributed to defining "insanity", it only seemed appropriate to give him top billing. Most of us have heard this definition of insanity: "Doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting different results."
Many people would like to dismiss this definition as a tired, old cliche; but being tired, or old, or cliched, does not keep it from being accurate or true. Please understand that this common usage definition is not reflective of clinical/medical conditions — mental health professionals accept that insanity is "mental illness of such a severe nature that a person cannot distinguish fantasy from reality, cannot conduct his/her affairs due to psychosis or is subject to uncontrollable behavior..."
There is no "insane" diagnosis in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5). Insanity is a legal concept which means, at the time of the commission of the act, the person should be suffering from mental illness and also have loss of reasoning power.
Insanity, in common usage, is extreme folly or unreasonableness, extreme foolishness and irrationality. This then would extend to many of the actions and behavior of politicians, politics, practices, policies, and many voters. If we continually reward, by voting back into office over and over again, those who forever seem to do practically nothing, it is at least naive, uninformed, irresponsible, or uncaring, if not insane.
For instance, in a recent Congress, a vote was taken 33 times on the same issue, without changes or amendments and the result was the same. If two, or three, or four times is insane, what is 33 times? If not making annual and proper investments in infrastructure over decades and expecting a change in conditions... is that not insanity? Is avoiding the necessary contributions to pension funds, and needed changes to healthcare, education, welfare and other programs naive, uninformed, irresponsible, uncaring, or insane, by both politicians and voters? What is questioning the certified legitimacy of the 2020 election over and over again and expecting different results? Is it insane?
Thomas Jefferson wrote that a "...well-informed electorate is a prerequisite to democracy." Therefore, closer to home, in Kentucky, what have years of the same, old, tired, cliched politicians, politics, practices, policies and voting behavior given us? Consider the following Kentucky rankings:
• Cancer rate — number 1
• Obesity — number 4
• Sexual abuse — number 1
• Stalking — number 1
• Child abuse — number 1, third year in a row
• Animal abuse — number 47 in effective laws
• Domestic violence/spouse abuse — number 11
• Alcoholism — number 17
• Drug addiction/overdosages — number 8
• Diabetes — number 8
• Heart disease — number 7
• Maternal mortality rate — number 1
• Environment — number 29
• Energy — number 34
• Business environment — number 39
• Economy — number 45
• Human trafficking — number 9
• Hunger — number 3
• Protecting children during pandemic — number 37
• Poverty — number 47
• Health — number 44
• Education — number 36
• Education funding — number 42
• Education attainment — number 45
• Voting percentage — number 44
• Federal dependency — number 4...for every $1 we send, we receive $2.05
• Fiscal stability — number 48
• Overall ranking — number 41
Two more items of note: our income, sales, and property tax revenues per capita are below the national average, and according to a recent national survey, as of Feb. 1, Kentucky was rated as the "saddest state" in which to live.
Has this not gone on long enough? Have we, as voters, expressed our insanity by voting in officials over and over again, who spend more than 50% of their public work time (up to eight hours per day) on fundraising, politicking and other activities for the sole purpose of getting reelected over and over again, and not attending properly to the people's business and needs?
As we head into the May 17 primary, Nov. 8 general election, and then the 2024 elections, it is time to stop our voter insanity and choose leaders who will "...invest in bridges, not walls. Books, not weapons. Morality, not corruption. Intellectualism and wisdom, not ignorance. Stability, not fear and terror. Peace, not chaos. Tolerance, not discrimination. Fairness, not hypocrisy. Substance, not superficiality. Character, not immaturity. Transparency, not secrecy. Justice, not lawlessness. Environmental improvement and preservation, not destruction. Truth, not lies." — Suzy Kassem, poet
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
