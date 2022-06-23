I am trying to determine whether I am frightened or angry about recent decisions of “community leaders” concerning proposed development projects. It is hard to say whether our local “leadership” is dishonest or just incompetent.
For example, while looking at a map of the two CONNECTED properties, Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission members Bill May and Tim Luscher voted that 690 Duncan Road is not “adjacent to an existing industrial park in Franklin County.” Do they not know how to read a map? Were they just being dishonest? Do they not understand the meaning of adjacent? Either way, their behavior is indefensible.
Then, as if that is not ridiculous enough, Looney stated that there were 600 acres currently zoned General Industrial (IG) and available for industrial development even though there had been testimony to the contrary. Then, when questioned by fellow member Keith Lee, he stated there had been no testimony. And May agreed with him. Was Looney not paying attention during the testimony stating there was less than 100 acres of industrial land available in Franklin County or was he just being blatantly dishonest? Again, either way is inexcusable.
It is my assumption that each member of the planning commission has access to the Comprehensive Plan, and understands that the Future Land Use Map is a portion of that plan. On that map, 690 Duncan Road is clearly designated a Future Employment Center, and yet commission member Darrell Sanderson, and again May and Luscher, voted that it does not. Do we need to provide map reading instructions to the committee who determines land use in Franklin County?
As if that wasn’t debacle enough, in a later meeting fiscal court members 4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy and 3rd District Magistrate Michael Mueller refused to request the Buffalo Trace text amendment be sent to the planning commission, as was the proper procedure according to an opinion from the Attorney General, because they “didn’t understand,” while the rest of the attendees understood clearly. Of course, the rest of the attendees aren’t in the middle of an election.
At that same meeting, 5th District Magistrate Marti Booth stated that “her constituents” told her they didn’t want the text amendment. But I am her constituent, as was the person sitting next to me, and we both told her we supported the text amendment. She apparently only listens to the constituents who agree with her.
And while we continue to hear, over and over again, that the “black mold” might be harmful to people, the fact is there have been numerous scientific studies that show it has no negative health effects. But I think the true test is that it has been around since before prohibition and we know of NO ONE who has ever gotten sick from it.
This type of unethical and incapable behavior has gotten completely out of hand and must be addressed. Representatives of this community should never be allowed to intentionally be dishonest, nor should they be incapable to perform the duties of their roles and remain in them.
The responsibilities lie completely on the shoulders of your elected officials. Many of them are bad actors, and they appoint bad actors — so they are responsible for their performance or lack of. And they are responsible for poor decisions that negatively affect our tax revenue and ability to function as a community without raising taxes.
We, the taxpayers and voters of this community, should be insulted that they think we are not smart enough to recognize their games and we should be diligent about holding them accountable for serving this community with integrity, truth and competency. And if they cannot, or refuse to, they should be removed.
Steve Terrell is a business owner, who is a lifelong resident of Franklin County, over 50 years. He can be emailed at sterrell70@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.