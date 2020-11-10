As the election results are finalized for 2020, it is apparent that there is no perfect election format.
Whether the ballot is done in person electronically or by paper ballot, a vote is a vote. The 2020 COVID‐19 pandemic has introduced mail-in ballot returns to our state, which has had a great response for this election year. Whether it is the convenience or whether it is the national interest level time will tell.
As a local political observer and former candidate, I can attest the voter rolls we have for Franklin County are not perfect. There is some information from past election cycles that some local officials do not want shared.
Our recent returns for 2020 have shown how one vote can make a difference. The city commission race, which on election night was tied between Leesa Unger and Anna Marie Rosen for the fourth spot, should serve as an example of the need to improve our local voter rolls and should serve as a check that our local community is not immune to election drama.
Every 10 years, the annual census is performed to allow for redistricting. This is usually done to impact congressional and state districts and rarely impacts local areas. As recently as 2014, our local elections allowed a candidate to run in a magisterial district that he did not reside. Furthermore, there were over 1,000 voters who voted in the wrong magisterial districts and may have impacted the outcome not only for one local race but possibly two.
As recently as 2018, there were several hundred that were reclassified to the correct district prior to the election. It is also frustrating to go into one neighborhood with one side of the street in one district and the other side in another district. Our precincts have not been updated in many years.
The introduction of the mail‐in balloting has generated fear of vote manipulation as the voter rolls are not accurate in some areas or voter conspiracy for those who have not voted in over 20 years or the deceased vote in an election. Our local voter rolls have not been purged properly and as recently as 2018, over 900 local voters were not currently living at the registered addresses. A lot of this is directed to apartments, KSU students and identified homeless voters who are registered in several precincts. This affects the number of voters registered in voter precincts and affects magisterial districts.
Our county has had over 100 local voters pass away in the several months leading up to the election. Is it possible one made a vote by mail? Would that make a difference in a tied contest such as the city commission race?
Normally, the margins are slim enough that a few votes do not impact the overall outcome in a race, but this should serve as a reminder that no system is perfect.
County Clerk Jeff Hancock and his staff have been very responsive to making the necessary improvements to our mapping and correction of discovered faults of precinct boundaries for registered voters. They have also demonstrated a very organized election process with the mail‐in implementation.
As the 2020 census is completed, we have an opportunity moving forward after this cycle to move forward with our own local redistricting. This will provide us with an opportunity to get a better handle on our local districts and hopefully purge the voter roll to become more accurate for our local races moving forward.
Marshall T. Flynn is a Frankfort appraiser and Realtor. He can be reached at frankfortappraisal@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.